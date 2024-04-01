Cellcom launches a new collaboration with Disney+ in Israel

In honor of the opening of the decadal celebrations of Cellcom TV services' launch, starting today, the Disney+ App is arriving at Cellcom TV, with the streaming service now accessible at the click of a button on the Cellcom TV screen.

Joining the Disney+ streaming service through Cellcom TV allows customers to enjoy the wealth of content, simply and easily at the click of a button: Disney+ service and Cellcom TV service in one place and on one payment invoice.

Disney+ customers will have access to high-quality viewing on up to four devices simultaneously, unlimited downloads for up to ten devices, and the ability to set up seven different profiles, including Kids mode - for easy and friendly navigation of age-appropriate content.

The service will also be available to Cellcom TV customers via the mobile App.

New customers can enjoy original content that is exclusive to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Star - General Entertainment and more. Under the Star category, Disney+ offers the newest titles from 20th Century Studios, Disney's television studios FX, Searchlight Pictures, and more, including: award-winning hit series FX’s 'The Bear', the Emmy-nominated hit comedy 'Only Murders in the Building', the successful original series FX’s 'Shogun' and the film "Poor Things" by Searchlight Studios - which recently won four awards Oscars® at the 96th Academy Awards.