Shin Bet chief: Violence at protests, in online discourse could take us down a dangerous path

Following the tumultuous protests Tuesday night outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Aza Street in Jerusalem, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar arrived at the scene overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday and conducted a tour with security officials.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, at the end of the situation assessment, said, "The violent discourse on social media and some of the scenes witnessed last night in Jerusalem depart from accepted norms of protest, undermine the ability to maintain public order, and may lead to violent clashes with security forces, which can hinder them from fulfilling their duties, and even pose a threat to securing individuals. There is a clear line between legitimate protest and violent and illegal protest. This troubling trend could take us to a dangerous path that must be avoided."

During the protest, clashes erupted between the demonstrators and the police after they marched from the Knesset area to the President's residence before continuing onto the Prime Minister's residence.

Several protesters were detained for questioning. Security forces at the scene did not expect such a large number of protesters - who allegedly attempted to breach the barriers to the Prime Minister's residence.

The tour conducted by Bar comes amid tensions following an outburst by the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir: "Just last week, I warned the head of the Shin Bet about the negligence of the Prime Minister's security, and they dismissed it. I demand that the Shin Bet wakes up immediately and takes the security of the Prime Minister of Israel and his family seriously. A situation where thousands of people breach the area around the Prime Minister's residence and the Shin Bet turns a blind eye is unacceptable."

During the protest at the capital, the police confronted Ila Metzger, the daughter-in-law of Yoram Metzger, who is still held hostage in Gaza.

Israeli police drag the daughter in law of a hostage in front of Netanyahu’s house in Jerusalem - Third night of massive protests in Israel against Netanyahu and his far right regime.pic.twitter.com/pnVx7OVnMN — Ashok (@ashoswai) April 3, 2024

She came to protest along with other families of hostages who demand the release of their loved ones who have been held in Gaza for almost half a year - 179 days.

Police attempted to disperse protesters with a skunk sprayer

Later in the evening, the police attempted to disperse the protesters using a skunk sprayer. Then, one of the protestors lay down underneath it and impeded its progress for about half an hour. He was later arrested and lauded as a "hero" by other protesters.

"The strength of the IDF and the spirit of the warriors are a significant part of our ability to win the war - but the unity of the people is the key to our future," MK Benny Gantz commented.

"We must not accept violence from any side. We must not accept ignoring police instructions and breaking barriers, as we saw last night in Jerusalem. A protest is legitimate, and the pain is also understandable, but the law and the rules must be respected."

"We are brothers, one nation, in one of its most difficult moments - we must not return to October 6," he concluded.