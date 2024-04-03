Israeli Knesset holds final session before recess until Independence Day

On Wednesday, Israel's parliament (Knesset) held its final plenum session before beginning its annual spring recess, which starts officially on Sunday and is scheduled to continue until May 19.

Knesset members from the opposition and family members of Israelis being held captive in Gaza criticized in recent days the fact that parliament was recessing despite the ongoing war amidst a broader uptick in protests against the government and in favor of a hostage deal.

During the plenum session, protestors smeared yellow paint on a glass plane that divides the visitor's balcony from the main hall.

The Knesset can convene during the recess under certain circumstances and is likely to do so, but Israel's governing coalition refused requests by the opposition to cancel the recess entirely. In order for a government to fall, the Knesset needs to convene and vote to disperse itself – and opposition members of the Knesset accused the coalition of refusing to cancel the recess so as to block the option of bringing down the government at least until May.

The plenum session, which continued past press time on Wednesday night, convened after stormy protests on Tuesday evening in Jerusalem that included a torch thrown at a member of the police cavalry, breaching of police barriers near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on Azza Street in Jerusalem, and police using force against protestors, including against Ayala Metzger, the daughter-in-law of Yoram Metzger, one of the hostages in Gaza. Protest against the government (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS)

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said at the beginning of the Knesset session that he "could not ignore last night's events, which add to the growing incitement that characterized the days before October 7 and threatened to tear us apart."

Many other ministers and coalition members condemned the protestors on Tuesday night and earlier on Wednesday, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called the protests "anarchist violence"; National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who accused Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar of failing to protect the prime minister; and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who claimed that the prime minister's life could have been in danger. The Israel Police put out a statement later on Wednesday denying that there was any physical threat to the prime minister.

Perhaps in response to Ben-Gvir's criticism, Bar issued an unusual comment late Tuesday evening, stating that "The violent discourse on social media and some of the scenes witnessed last night in Jerusalem depart from accepted norms of protest, undermine the ability to maintain public order, and may lead to violent clashes with security forces, which can hinder them from fulfilling their duties, and even pose a threat to securing individuals. There is a clear line between legitimate protest and violent and illegal protest. This troubling trend could take us to a dangerous path that must be avoided," Bar said.

Benny Gantz criticizes protesters and MKs alike

In a speech on Wednesday night, National Unity chairman and Minister-without--portfolio MK Benny Gantz criticized the government ministers and coalition MKs for their harsh comments while calling for protests to remain within the limit of the law.

"We must not be insensitive to families of hostages, and it would have been right to agree to their request to cancel the Knesset recess," said Gantz. "I want to address the families of hostages and tell them that I bow my head at the fact that we have not yet been able to bring them home, I am ashamed when I hear the treatment of part of the public and public officials towards them," he added.

Gantz called on Netanyahu to speak out on behalf of the hostage families and make sure they are treated appropriately.

"They deserve to know that the Israeli public is not against them, but behind them, the families must know that we are doing everything, day and night, so that their loved ones will come home."

Gantz stressed, however, that "Especially now, with all the difficulties, we must make an effort to maintain our unity," said Gantz. "We should not put our disagreements aside but rather make sure we manage them in a way that allows us to keep fighting together. What is happening in the halls of government, online, and in the streets is dangerous and must stop," he said.

United Right chairman MK Gideon Sa'ar, who recently left the government and returned to the opposition after joining the government after the war broke out, also criticized the protestors.

"The protests last night are an enormous asset for Netanyahu," Sa'ar said, adding that the protestors' actions "do not serve and are not helpful to any purpose."

Gantz said in a post on X earlier on Wednesday morning that "national unity is the key to our future" and that "violence from any side is unacceptable."

"Protest is legitimate, the pain is also understandable, but the law and the rules of the game must be maintained. We are brothers, one people, in one of its most difficult moments – we cannot go back to October 6," Gantz said. Another member of Gantz's party, Minister-without-portfolio Chilli Tropper, made similar comments.

Labor chair MK Merav Michaeli attacked Tropper for his criticism of the protestors, arguing that National Unity was enabling Netanyahu's government to survive even when the prime minister " prolongs the war and delays the return of the hostages."

"So instead of tutting, go to your war cabinet and make Netanyahu bring our hostages home," Michaeli said.

Fellow Labor Party MK Naama Lazimi was removed from the Knesset dais during Wednesday's plenum session after pulling out a poster with the slogan, "You are the head, you are guilty," directed at Netanyahu. The gesture was notable, as reports emerged on Wednesday that the Israel Police were considering opening a criminal investigation into her actions at a protest on Saturday night, during which a major road in Tel Aviv was blocked, and bonfires were lit on the road as well.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said that he "called on the protestors to follow the law and called on police to protect the protestors. These are the families of hostages that you abandoned, who became hostages in the Hamas tunnels on your watch," Lapid said, directing his comments to the government.

Talik Goeli, mother of police officer Ran Goeli, whose body is detained in Gaza, spoke of the protests later on Wednesday and said, "My child used to guard these demonstrations and said that they spat on his face. Now they are spitting on his face once more." She said demonstrators had gone too far and were not helping the hostages and their families.

Despite the numerous reactions from public figures condemning Tuesday night'sprotest as unacceptably violent, it is not clear if the Tuesday night protest was, in fact, very violent on the part of protesters. There was one notable incident in which a flaming torch was thrown and landed on a mounted police officer. This incident was quickly condemned protest movements, who reminded protesters and the public that they were non-violent movements. This was also an action taken by one protester out of many thousands that were on the streets last night.

Many touched on the fact that barricades around Netanyahu's house were breached by the protesters, but this is a fairly regular occurrence for larger protests. Barricades are generally placed hundreds of meters from the Prime Minister's Aza Street residence during protests, and protestors regularly attempt to get around these, often succeeding. Last night, it appeared that barricades were moved, but protestors managed to evade police simply by using side streets that were not blocked.