Passover in Jerusalem: Holiday activities for the whole family

There are so many fun activities for families to enjoy over Passover in Jerusalem. The city comes alive with special events, activities, concerts and shows celebrating the Festival of Freedom. It’s a real joy to experience the sights, sounds and smells of this extraordinary holiday!

Hol Hamoed is short this year, so whatever you do, we recommend that you book in advance.

✦ ‘Birkat Kohanim’ – Western Wall

Tens of thousands of people will come together to receive the priestly blessing from thousands of Kohanim. This event happens twice a year. The festivities end with a celebration in the Jewish Quarter.

When: Sunday, April 9, from 8:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m.Price: FreeFun in Jerusalem (FIJ) tip: Plan to walk into the Old City and to walk back.

Birkat Kohanim at the Western Wall. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

HOLIDAY-THEMED FESTIVALS & CONCERTS

✦ Kol Hamarbeh – Passover street festival at Jerusalem’s Artist Colony

Join Kol HaOt and the other artists from Hutzot Hayotzer Artists’ Colony for a day of stories and the art they inspire. Artists have found countless ways to bring color, life and beauty to this special time of year. The street festival will feature workshops, activities and a musical performance.

When: Sunday, April 9, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m., followed by a concert by YoninaPrice: Free (some workshops will have a small fee)Details: kolhaot@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Spring Festival at Ein Yael

Ein Yael, the breathtaking outdoor museum nestled in the Jerusalem Hills, is holding its annual Spring Festival. Reconnect with nature and celebrate the renewal of the seasons with biblical theatrical street performances and lots of different “creating-from-nature” art workshops for all the family.

When: April 9 & 10, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Price: Family ticket (5 people) NIS 225; adults NIS 45; children (age 3+) NIS 50; disabled NIS 30. Details: einyael@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Farm Festival at Bikurei Shiloh

Bikurei Shiloh is holding a family-friendly Spring Farm Festival with cheese-making, goat-milking, workshops making teas from local herbs, tractor and wagon tours, and inflatable targets to shoot. You’ll also get to meet the Rapaport family and hear their amazing stories about shmita. There’s a beautiful picnic area on site, surrounded by olive trees, with tables and amenities.

When: Sunday, April 9, and Monday, April 10, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Price: NIS 30 per person. Strawberry picking (depending on the crop) additional NIS 30 per person. Details: shilo@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Passover musical tour of Jerusalem with Yonina

Join Yonina for a special musical tour, in English, around the Old City of Jerusalem. The tour is family-friendly, off the beaten track, and filled with stories, music and inspiration.

When: Sunday, April 9, from 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.Price: Adults NIS 120; children NIS 60

✦ Tower of David Museum – The band’s visit

Enjoy a musical celebration for children and families at the Tower of David Museum. Enter the extraordinary world of music, featuring sounds from the past and present. Musical stations throughout the courtyards of the ancient citadel, meetings with musicians, interactive tours, workshops and games.

At 4:30 p.m., the Jerusalem Street Orchestra will perform in the magnificent courtyard of the Tower of David for a special concert featuring pieces by various composers and insights into their lives.

When: Sunday, April 9, and Monday, April 10, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Concert 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.Price: Family ticket NIS 125 (2 adults, 3 children). Each additional child NIS 25. Individual tickets NIS 40.Details: tower@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Mimouna celebrations

Mimouna is a festival, originally celebrated by Moroccan Jews, which has spread into mainstream Israeli culture. One of the biggest gatherings is at Sacher Park, where more than 100,000 people are expected to celebrate the end of Passover with their own feasts of Moroccan pastries, sweets and music. The president and prime minister often drop in to join the celebrations.

When: Wednesday, April 12Price: Free

HOLIDAY-THEMED TOURS & WORKSHOPS

✦ Passover tours of the Israel Museum

Journey back in time to ancient Egypt and learn about the Exodus as never before. Nachliel Selavan, aka “The Museum Guy,” will take you on a journey of discovery. Explore archaeology, Judaica, illuminated Haggadot and other pieces which will transform your Passover experience.

When: April 7, 10, 11 & 13 at a time of your choice.Price: Public tour tickets start at NIS 55. Private family tour tickets start at NIS 580Details: nachliel@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Seasons of joy: In the footsteps of pilgrims

Follow in the footsteps of pilgrims who have come to Jerusalem from biblical times until today. The three-hour tour takes participants through the sites of Jerusalem during the Second Temple period and looks at the impressive remains from those days.

The tour starts at the new exhibition at the Tower of David Museum. From there, it goes to the Jewish Quarter and on to the Archaeological Garden. The tour ends at the Western Wall. Private and public tours are available.

When: Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. Monday, April 10, at 3 p.m.Price: NIS 55 per personDetails: tower@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Only Because of the Wind: From the Tower of David to Mishkenot Sha’ananim

Walk in the footsteps of Moses Montefiore’s dream and hear the exciting story of the first Jewish neighborhood outside of the walls of the Old City. Through games and stories, the three-hour tour takes you on an adventure from the Tower of David Museum to Mishkenot Sha’ananim and explores the challenges, difficulties and successes of the time.

The tour begins with a glimpse of the new exhibition at the Tower of David Museum, and includes an observation point over the old and new cities. From there, the tour passes through Teddy Park to Mishkenot Sha’ananim.

When: Sunday, April 9 & Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m.Price: NIS 55 per personDetails: tower@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Celebration at the farm in the Hinnom Valley

Enjoy a unique agricultural experience on the farm at the Hinnom Valley, surrounded by the walls of Jerusalem. Step back into ancient times for a fun family day out with a range of fascinating workshops teaching ancient agricultural crafts, a children’s play, and magnet photos, in the spirit of the period in biblical-style clothing. There are guided walking tours from the First Station to the valley, too.

When: Friday, April 7, through Tuesday, April 11, from 10 a.m.-12 noonPrice: Starts from NIS 15.

✦ Elijah’s Cup glassblowing workshop

Learn to make your own Elijah’s cup in honor of the holidays at a glassblowing and flame working workshop in Jerusalem with Yael (a Bezalel graduate) and her team. Her studio is right near the First Station. Pre-book, it’s really popular. Available as a one-hour workshop or as a longer, two-hour activity.

When: April 7, 9, 10, 11 & 13 at a time of your choice.Price: NIS 110 per person (1-hr. workshop). NIS 600 per couple. Each additional participant NIS 190 (2-hour workshop).Details: glass@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Sun-printed matzah covers & ‘afikomen’ bags

Liana, the owner of Studio Kliche, is offering a unique workshop, uncovering the mystery and magic of sun printing using UV lamps. She will teach you how to use cyanotype, a beautiful blue dye that is sensitive, and help you make your own unique blueprints to create your own sun-printed matzah covers and afikomen bags.

When: Private workshops at a time of your choice.Price: NIS 250 per person (3 people minimum). Details: studiokliche@funinjerusalem.com

PAINT YOUR own artisanal Seder plate at Kiyor Studio. (credit: Chaya Esther Ort)

✦ Make your own artisanal Seder plate

This Passover, paint your own artisanal Seder plate at Kiyor Studio. Make a treasured family heirloom and wonderful memories with this special experience that celebrates family unity, as well as the individuality of each member, who adds their unique touch to this family project – all handcrafted by owner and artist Chaya Esther Ort.

When: Private workshops at a time of your choice.Price: $250 and up (depending on what design you choose)Details: kiyor@funinjerusalem.com

OUTSIDE OF JERUSALEM

✦ Kakadu Passover Family Festival – Eila Valley

This Hol Hamoed, join Reut Shachar on a journey of self-discovery at Kakadu’s Passover family festival. Create exclusive, beautiful, functional artistic products for you and the family to enjoy for years to come. Choose from a variety of unique handmade wooden objects to paint in the distinctive Kakadu bold colors. The Kakadu Studio is in the stunning pastoral setting of Moshav Tzafririm, just 10 minutes outside of Beit Shemesh. Ask about its fabulous bike tours on the local nature trails and enjoy a memorable family day out in a tranquil setting. Reservations required.

When: Pre-Passover: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 2 p.m.; Hol Hamoed: 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.Price: Minimum NIS 50 per person Details: kakadu@funinjerusalem.com

✦ The 10 Plagues at the Biblical Museum of Natural History

Meet the frogs, wild animals and locusts of the 10 Plagues this Passover, along with many other biblical animals, at the Biblical Museum of Natural History. Enjoy hands-on encounters with all kinds of live exotic creatures, and experience many fascinating exhibits, in a guided tour through the animal world of the Bible. Tours are available in English & Hebrew. The museum is located 10 minutes off the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, just outside Beit Shemesh. Pre-booking is required.

Price: Adult NIS 50; children NIS 40When: DailyDetails: biblicalnaturalhistory@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Elijah’s Cup Judaica wood workshop – Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzion

Create a magnificent Elijah’s cup and other beautiful handmade pieces of Judaica at this incredible wood workshop. Owners Mandy & Jeremy Broder will teach you how to take wood in its raw form and turn it into a finished piece, learning all aspects of the process along the way. Pre-booking required.

Price: NIS 2,200 for a private workshop. NIS 280 per person for an open workshop. Reservations required.When: Private workshops at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Ask about open workshops.Details: theworkshop@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Glass-fused Seder plates – Moshav Mevo Horon

At Artesana, it’s okay to break glass. In fact, it’s encouraged! Discover the magical world of glass and create an array of holiday-themed pieces and beautiful pieces of art, such as Seder plates, bowls, trays, mezuzot, jewelry and pictures. Reservations required.

Price: NIS 150 per person (3 people minimum).When: Private workshops at a time of your choiceDetails: glassart@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Creative Crafts Café – Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzion

The Creative Crafts Café has relocated to a fabulous new indoor sit-down, air-conditioned location in Kfar Etzion. This Passover, Dana and the team are giving glass mosaics, wax, glass-painting and glass-fusing workshops, tie-dye and Shrinky Dinks sessions. Reservations required.

Price: Starts at NIS 50 per person (depending on the activity)When: April 7, 9, 10, 11 & 13 at 10 a.m., 12 noon, & 2 p.m. Details: creativecrafts@funinjerusalem.com

OTHER ACTIVITIES

✦ Passover at Jerusalem Cinematheque

The Jerusalem Cinematheque has a new series of movies for English speakers. Over Passover, it is screening Life of Pi. It’s a wonderful project in partnership with the National Theater, filmed live in London’s West End, featuring state-of-the-art visuals. This epic journey of endurance and hope is brought to life in a breathtaking new way for cinema screens. Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in a unique, Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling novel. In English, with Hebrew subtitles.

Price: NIS 75 per personWhen: Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m.Details: cinematheque@funinjerusalem.com

✦ EZ Raiders & bike rentals

EZ Raider is a new concept in off-road mobility brought to you by Smart Tour. Glide through the streets of Jerusalem on a classic Old City tour. Or take the panoramic tour of the Armon Hanatziv promenade in the southern part of Jerusalem. It also has different kinds of bike tours available. EZ Raider tours are from Smart Tours’ new HQ on Washington Street (just by the King David Hotel). They also have a Sunrise Bike Tour or Classic Bike Tour, both of which leave from the First Station.

Price: 1.5 hour EZ Raider tours NIS 299 (drivers aged 16+). Children NIS 150 (3-15), 2.5 hour Sunrise Bike Tour NIS 299. 2-hour Classic Bike Tour NIS 200 (minimum 3 people).When: DailyDetails: smarttour@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Scavenger hunts & dashes

If you’ve been to Jerusalem many times and are looking for something exciting, interactive and different, take a Jerusalem Scaventure. The well-loved ScaVentures team will help you navigate your way through the streets, alleys and markets and engage with the sites and stories of the capital. In Jerusalem they have an Old City scavenger hunt, a Nahlaot scavenger hunt, a shuk dash, and a Windmill dash.

Price: Hunts start at NIS 1,420 (up to 15 people). Dashes start at NIS 1,520 (up to 15 people).When: DailyDetails: scavenger@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Climbing wall

The Bloc has just opened a 10-meter outdoor climbing wall with breathtaking views of southern Jerusalem. It’s the perfect place to take the family to enjoy the wonderful Passover weather, against the backdrop of the Judean Hills.

Price: NIS 45-NIS 65 per person When: Daily Details: bloc@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Jerusalem ropes course at Ammunition Hill

Learn about the bravery of the soldiers who fought at Ammunition Hill as you conquer the Omega zip line, tackle the rope ladder and climbing wall, and swing in the sky swing.

Price: Depends on the number of people. Private groups can be arranged. When: DailyDetails: ropes@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Jerusalem Xtreme Paintball

Compete against your friends and family in this exciting game as you race through the course trying to catch your opponents. Choose from Capture the Flag – “Paintball Style,” Team Building exercises or an awesome “only in Israel” VIP Army Day.

Price: Depends on the activityWhen: DailyDetails: paintball@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Hadara Ceramics

Hadara Ceramics provides all the material you need and will guide you through a really fun and creative ceramics workshop. Great for all the family.

Price: NIS 145 per person (2 hours). NIS 185 per person (3 hours)When: DailyDetails: hadara@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Rave Mosaics

Glass mosaic art is made with a technique of taking broken glass and creating beautiful pieces of artwork. Roochie guides her guests into creating their own unique pieces and provides tools, Italian glass and wood substrate at her studio in the Artists’ Colony.

Price: NIS 200 per personWhen: DailyDetails: rave@funinjerusalem.com

OUTSIDE JERUSALEM

✦ Yvel factory tour

Yvel invites you to enjoy a tour of the world-renowned jewelry factory in Mevaseret. Explore the Megemeria Craft Center with artistry demonstrations. Enjoy guided tours in English of the Megemeria School of Jewelry & Art and Yvel Design Center and visit their factory store – a great place to find the perfect afikomen gift.

When: Daily, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Booking required in advance.Price: Free for tourists with passports. NIS 25 for locals.Details: yvel@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Dead Sea boat rides

Explore the wonders of the Dead Sea as never seen before, on a Dead Sea Revival expedition boat tour with Noam Bedein and his team. Experience the magical geological phenomena of salt formations developing day by day on the Dead Sea salt “pearls” and “diamonds” salt cliffs, stalactites and caves.

When: April 4, 9, 7 & 11 Price: NIS 250 per person. NIS 480 per couple. Private tours also available. Details: deadsea@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Off-road jeeping

Join Hidden Valley Jeeping and Trekking this Passover on an exciting trip into the desert and the areas around Jerusalem. Take a spectacular off-road jeep tour of the Jerusalem mountains, with breathtaking views and fresh mountain air.

Price: NIS 1,000 per jeep (6-8 people)When: Daily Details: nir@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Horseback riding & pony trails

King David Riding Stables has a 45-minute magical guided trail through the magnificent hills surrounding the capital (plus a 15-minute tutorial before setting out). Horse riding is for ages 9+. There are pony rides for younger kids (ages 6+)

Reservations and pricing via phone (Anthony or Arik): 053-739-8866 or 053-747-1681.

Price: Contact Arik for prices When: DailyDetails: kdstables@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Eretz Bereshit

Enjoy an ancient experience at Eretz Bereshit when you are greeted by Eliezer and brought into the tent of Abraham. Be a part of the biblical story as you ride a camel to the tent and enjoy some light refreshments with the hosts known for their hospitality.

Price: Family package NIS 105 per person (includes camel ride, hospitality and one workshop). Individual camel rides NIS 35-NIS 55 per person.When: DailyDetails: genesis@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Dig for a Day archaeology experience

Learn how to look for artifacts, sift through dirt from the Second Temple period, and go caving in an unexcavated cave at Beit Guvrin National Park. Reservations required. Public and private digs are available in English & Hebrew.

When: Daily Price: Public Dig: Adult NIS 95. Child (5-18) NIS 72. Group (min. 20) NIS 67. Private dig NIS 1,300 (10 people); NIS 2,200 (20 people); NIS 1,800 (10 people with restoration).Details: dig@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Exotic animal experience

Enjoy a pastoral experience at Shlomo’s Farm in Gush Etzion with a special collection of exotic animals from around the world. See large turtles, anaconda snakes, tarantulas and more. No reservations required.

When: Daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Price: Adults NIS 40. Children NIS 45Details: animals@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Zomet Institute

This Hol Hamoed, find out how rabbis and engineers solve techno-halachic problems with activities, workshops (adapted, depending on age) and interactive exhibits in the Zomet Institute’s Visitors Center in Alon Shvut. This year they are only accepting advanced bookings, and numbers are limited. Book early to avoid disappointment.

When: Sunday, April 9 & Monday, April 10, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Price: Family package (immediate family) NIS 120. Individual tickets NIS 35. Group tickets (18+ people) for package including guided tour, workshops, exhibition, NIS 55 per person.Details: zomet@funinjerusalem.com

✦ ATV Gush Etzion – ReGush

ReGush field trips combine an off-road guided ATV adventure, including a connection to the history, heritage, the enchanting Israeli nature of Gush Etzion. It’s an amazing adrenaline-pumping experience.

Price: Contact Aryeh for prices.When: DailyDetails: regush@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Mezuzah making

In Ma’aleh Adumim, visit Uri Kalfa’s studio and learn about the history and significance of the mezuzah, and then hand-carve and decorate your own mezuzah case from olive wood.

Price: NIS 100-NIS 360 (depending on the size of the group)When: DailyDetails: urikalfa@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Scribal Arts

Moshe Braun, a sofer stam (scribe) and artist, will introduce you to the fascinating world of safrut (scribal arts). Families will be treated to in-depth explanations and demonstrations on how Torah scrolls, tefillin, mezuzot and megillot are created.

Price: Contact Moshe for prices.When: Pre-Passover tours of his studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh or Jerusalem.Details: sofer@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Explore the Adumim region

The Ma’aleh Adumim region, right outside of Jerusalem, offers a wide range of fun family activities. Some of our favorites include ATV/jeeping into the Judean Desert; camel riding; Bedouin hospitality; and desert survival workshops. Shelley from Tour Adumim is your one-stop service for activities in the area (just outside of Jerusalem en route to the Dead Sea).

Price: Full-day service NIS 900. Half-day service NIS 600. Trip coordination NIS 250, plus price of the chosen activityWhen: DailyDetails: adumim@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Laser Tag

Test your family’s skill, strategy and agility at Falcon Laser Tag this Passover. It has Laser Tag in the Ben Shemen Forest and Gelly Ball (a friendlier version of Laser Tag; great for families with younger kids) and Water Tag at the Heil Hahandasa (Engineering Corps) Memorial site, (just 7 minutes from Latrun).

10% discount on all bookings made and fully paid for by April 4. Valid for use March 28-April 4.

Price: Laser Tag (up to 15 people) NIS 1,800 for 1 hour. Ask about prices for other activities.When: Daly, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Details: lasertag@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Galita chocolate workshop

Learn to make kosher for Passover treats at the Galita chocolate workshops on Kibbutz Tzova. No kitniyot. Reservations required.

Price: NIS 109When: Festival eve, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, April 7, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hol Hamoed, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Eve of seventh day of Passover, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Details: galita@funinjerusalem.com

✦ Food & drink

The newly renovated Mirror Bar in the Mamilla Hotel, and the Rooftop chef’s restaurant will be open for Passover and will welcome non-hotel guests. Book in advance.

Now it’s up to you to choose which activities your family will enjoy. Whatever you do, you’ll be sure to have fun in Jerusalem this Passover! ❖

For a full listing of events in Jerusalem, visit the Fun In Jerusalem Calendar www.funinjerusalem.com/pesach

For a listing of our FUN Favorite activities that require advanced reservations: www.funinjerusalem.com/fun-favorite/

Joanna Shebson is the founder of Fun In Jerusalem (www.funinjerusalem.com). She lives in Jerusalem with her husband and three kids and loves to inspire family fun. joanna@funinjerusalem.com

Ronit Ansbacher is the content, sales manager at Fun In Jerusalem. She lives in Efrat with her husband and two kids and loves promoting all the fun stuff going on in and around Jerusalem. ronit@funinjerusalem.com