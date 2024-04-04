Senior Israeli-Arab community leader calls for ceasefire at Herzog’s Iftar dinner

Ali Salem, a senior executive member of the Federation of Local Authorities, called for a ceasefire in Gaza at an Iftar dinner hosted by President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, on Wednesday night.

Looking around at some 150 people gathered in the main hall of the President’s Residence, Salem asserted that each was capable of making peace.

He underscored that even after the events of October 7, Arab and Jewish mayors, all of them citizens of Israel, continued to sit together to discuss mutual problems and try to find solutions.

He insisted that this was the only way possible, punctuating his speech repeatedly with references to negotiations around a table. MICHAL HERZOG (sixth from right) at the iftar dinner of the Eshkol Galil and Valleys Women’s Forum. (credit: JEZREEL VALLEY LOCAL COUNCIL)

He also said that Arab mayors totally supported Herzog's efforts to find ways for different communities within the country to work together for the mutual benefit of all.

From what was said throughout the evening, it appeared that “co-existence” is out, and “partnership” is in. All speakers referred to working together in partnership to achieve peace, harmony, and solidarity.

Unity amid strife: Herzog's message

The guests represented different sectors of Israeli society, including bereaved families, families of hostages, and public servants - both Arabs and Jews - as well as several foreign diplomats.

In his address, Herzog stressed that, especially at this time of terrible pain, when so many are hoping and praying for the release of the hostages, among whom there are also Muslims, it is necessary to emphasize that the current war is not a religious war, not a struggle between Jews and Muslims, but a battle between forces that want to build and those that want to destroy.

“No enemy and no extremist will undermine our partnership,” Herzog said. “We must join hands together against hatred and extremism. Even if it seems distant, difficult, and impossible, I believe that peace will come and that we must always strive for it.”