Police warn of fake messages threatening recipients of investigation against them

In the past month, fake police messages were distributed to random individuals informing recipients about an ongoing investigation against them, the Israel Police reported on Sunday.

The police commissioner's name is used in the messages.

In released images, the messages read, “Hello, Summoned. Read the attached file and contact us now. Greetings, Kobi Shabtai.”

Police response to the incidents

The Israel Police requested recipients not to open or answer the messages and to ignore their contents. It also requested recipients to forward any false messages to the police.

In a statement, the Israel Police emphasized to the public that the law prohibits disseminating false information. Example of a fake message received, signed by Kobi Shabtai, April 7, 2024. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

In November, the Israel Police warned of fake rocket attack warnings sent by SMS. The SMS warnings told Israelis to enter bomb shelters in advance of an imminent rocket attack.

"These are false messages that have the purpose of inciting panic in the public during wartime," the police said in response to this incident.