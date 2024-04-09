Ashdod mayor warns of possible war with Iran, urges residents to restore phonelines

Ashdod’s Mayor Yehiel Lasri released an odd statement regarding the possibility of war with Iran and how to prepare for it, Maariv reported on Monday.

The reports began by claiming that due to the rising security tension with Iran and the concern regarding a forceful response following the assassination in Syria, the Mayor of Ashdod, Yehiel Lasri, issued an unusual statement on Monday morning discussing “preparations for escalating the war on additional fronts.” His statement comes after the Mayor of Haifa, Yona Yahav, also issued an unusual statement, urging residents to restore their landline phones, especially in the safe rooms and shelters, on Sunday.

In the statement published to the press on the city's website, Lasri stated: “It is important to emphasize that my message is not a warning of new developments or a worsening of the security situation. We are constantly coordinating with the Home Front Command and security forces, and there is currently no specific alert beyond what you know from media reports in the past week.

"At any point in time, there can be an escalation in the region, especially from the northern border, with the potential to experience missile attacks with wide-ranging implications for us on the home front. Therefore, it is important that as the municipality prepares for emergency scenarios, it is recommended and important that every household and family in Ashdod organize and prepare itself for an emergency with a widespread missile attack on the home front." Ashdod Mayoral candidate Yehiel Lasri casts his ballot at a voting station on the morning of the Municipal Elections, in Ashdod, on February 27, 2024 (credit: LIRON MOLDOVAN/FLASH 90)

Lasri then updated the city’s quarter-million Ashdod residents that on Sunday they “conducted a comprehensive situation assessment, discussing the various implications of missile attacks on the home front in Israel” as well as deciding to open urban shelters and community defense centers, to increase municipal employee and urban companies’ preparedness, and finally to improve the city's readiness for a situation of blackout.

Warning and preparation

In his statement, Lasri further states that “given the probability of missile strikes on power stations, there is a possibility of prolonged power outages for several days, significantly affecting our ability to function in various aspects of life.” Lasri then begins to explain that household appliances such as fridges, water supply to upper floors, elevators, communications, and life-saving systems such as respirators, will not be operational in the event that he described.

Lasri further wrote in his statement that, “As a municipality, we are doing everything in our power to organize for the public; in the event of prolonged power outages, six service centers will be opened in the city. First and foremost, they will serve as life centers and aid the disabled and sick using life-saving systems that require charging.” Lasri then states that they have the details of these Ashdod residents and will notify them, explaining what they must do at these life centers.

"I would like to emphasize the following in your preparedness” Lasri then wrote, illustrating how the residents of Ashdod might be ready for the event in his statement. Residents must pay attention to two lists, the first is a “list of essential equipment,” and the second list is of recommended supplies. Lasri then elaborates on how to prepare the house for the event and urges people to contact the 106 hotline for assistance.

Following Lasri’s statement, Maariv mentioned an article in which an Ashdod resident said that she "trusts the municipality with [her] eyes closed. They exceptionally managed the last war, even though we know we are a port city, and we will be a target for Iran's attacks. If a comprehensive war were to break out against them, the municipality would need to devise a systematic plan for residents without shelters or safe rooms, or for people with disabilities who will need assistance."

The voice of the residents of Ashdod

Galit reiterated that she trusts the municipality to do this to the best of their ability, and from her perspective: "The most important thing is that we win, Am Israel Chai” (The people of Israel live.) Daniel Karkuzov, another resident of Ashdod, believes that this announcement is reassuring: "As an Ashdod resident, it doesn't pressure me, but rather the opposite, it even 'calms' and 'pleases' me that we are finally being prepared accordingly … I am happy that finally they 'understood,' or at least I hope they finally 'understood'."

Karkuzov emphasizes: "It's better to be prepared and warned, even if nothing happens in the end, than to be caught unprepared again, something that could cost us our lives. So, in this matter, I am very happy that this announcement was made by the mayor to the press."

Shlomi Mahlev also sees things in the same way and told Maariv: "As an Ashdod resident, I think it's a blessing that the municipality is addressing the issue among the city's residents. We, the city's residents, have been under rocket fire for years, and it is good that they are clarifying for us what should be in our homes in terms of emergency equipment. It is better to be prepared and nothing happens than to be unprepared and something happens. And most importantly, to be attentive to the Home Front Command."