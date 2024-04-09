Hotel on the sea - Spa hotel David Tower Netanya

The David Tower Spa Hotel in front of the sea in Netanya is a chic, elegant urban hotel that combines many cultural charms. The David Tower Hotel offers its guests 77 luxurious hotel rooms and suites, which result in a perfect hospitality standard.

The hotel instills a relaxed and pampering atmosphere and that's how I felt when I came to the hotel for a serene and peaceful vacation.

The hotel, in the center of Netanya, makes you feel like you are in the city, but the hotel also gives spaces for peace and calm.

When I arrived at the hotel on the first day, I visited the hotel’s Via Maris Spa, which gives the feeling of a European spa with treatment rooms. There is an indoor swimming pool as well as a lounge and rest area!

The next day I entered the dining room for an excellent breakfast and there I saw Ari Iny, the manager of the hotel, and his warm attitude towards each and every employee. (credit: Itay Sikolsky)

Ari gave me a feeling of fun being in the hotel because of people like him who treat employees as equals and made me enjoy the wonderful feeling that accompanied me during the three days I stayed at the hotel.

The David Tower Hotel is a hotel that lets parents escape and it definitely succeeds in giving good energy to couples looking for a little peace. Also, the hotel is completely up to date with accessibility standards and no smoking is allowed in all public areas.

David Tower Hotel, 8 King David St. Netanya; reservations: 073-2751118