Café Greg reopens Sderot branch six months after war

After half a year of war, during which the Café Greg branch in Sderot was closed, the chain is opening a renewed flagship branch in the southern city, with an estimated investment of about NIS 550,000.

The renovated branch is located in Mall 7 and is a mehadrin kosher branch, covering an area of about 200 sq.m., with about 100 seats and designed in a modern, up-to-date style, befitting Greg's new branches.

As a sign of identification with the hostages' families, a huge sign will be placed in the branch with the slogan “Bring Them Home” next to the yellow ribbon, as a symbol and sign of freedom.

The branch in Sderot offers a new menu, which includes a rich variety of dishes for the whole family

According to Yair Malka, Gilad Almog, and Nir Edri from the owners of Greg: "As an Israeli-patriotic coffee chain, we are proud that half a year after the Greg branch in Sderot was closed, as a result of the murderous attack by Hamas, we were able to open a renewed and invested branch after a massive renovation, in Sderot, where most of the residents were forced to leave. We also managed to recruit workers from Sderot and the surrounding area in difficult times and we hope that Greg will return to being a meeting and recreation place for the residents of Sderot and the Gaza border communities and they will quickly return to a blessed quiet routine."

Greg's owners also said: "As a sign of solidarity with the families of the hostages, we decided that a huge sign will be placed in the branch with the Shabbat slogan of the abductees: Bring Them Home, next to the yellow ribbon for freedom. The sign will be a daily reminder to all of us that our brothers and sisters are still held by Hamas in Gaza and we will not take it down until the last of the abductees returns home."

The chain is currently considered the leading coffee chain in Israel with about 120 branches throughout the country.