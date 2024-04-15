Annual gala evening held for Jaffa Institute

This year, the challenge was even greater due to the social and national reality and the uncertainty of the security situation.

About 1,000 guests came from all ends of the social spectrum to a meeting of unity with the understanding that the national resilience of our society also depends on strengthening the weakened populations, especially children and youth at risk.

During the evening, certificates of honor were awarded to Ms. Irina Nevzlin, president of the Nadav Foundation, Ms. Orit Benvenisti, and the Isrotel hotel chain.

Adva Dadon hosted the evening and shared her personal story with the audience. Ran Presberg, CEO of Bulthaup, served as host of the evening and the singer Amir Dadon appeared in the artistic program.

During the evening, the association managed to raise about NIS 2.7 million for the benefit of continuing the association's activities.

Among the guests present at the gala evening were the chairman and founder of the association, lawyers, and businesspeople.

During the evening, a graduate of the From Risk to Chance project appeared on stage and shared her shocking personal story and the change she went through thanks to the association's activities.

The association shared its activities throughout the year and in addition since October 7. The association's strong message is to show that despite the upheavals of life, the association has maintained stability, operationally and financially, because the most important thing for every person, and especially for populations at risk, is stability, consistency, and support, especially during such times.