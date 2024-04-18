Israel selects targets in Iran, Public opposes strikes if undermines security alliances
The IDF carried out several attacks on terrorists in the Rafah area. It was also reported that there were several dead and wounded, according to Israeli media citing Palestinian media.
The survey sample was collected between Sunday and Monday and included 1,466 Israeli respondents aged 18 and older, from a diverse array of Israeli society.
According to a survey performed by The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, 74% of the Israeli public opposes an Israeli counter-attack in Iran if it would undermine the security alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and several moderate Arab countries, including Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
The survey was conducted by a team of researchers led by Nimrod Nir. Respondents were asked if they think Israel should respond to the Iranian attack on Saturday night, to which 52% answered that it is better not to respond to end the current round of conflict. In comparison, 48% answered that Israel should respond, even if it means that the price would be an extension of the current conflict.
Respondents were also asked how they believed Israel should respond to Iran’s attack on Saturday night. Of the 48% who support a military response, 25% support an operation on Iranian territory, while over a third support a strategic operation to remove Iran’s nuclear threat.
When asked if the Israeli government is strong compared to Iran, 46% of the Israeli respondents said that the Israeli government is strong. An equal number of respondents, 27%, said that the Israeli government is weak or responded that the government is neither weak nor strong.
Over half of Israelis believe Israel should respond to its allies' security demands
Over half of the Israeli public believes that Israel should respond to security demands from its allies, compared to 12% who oppose it. Nearly 60% believe that American aid against Iran’s attack requires Israel to coordinate security with the country.
Additionally, 43% of the respondents believe Israel’s allies should also be trusted with arranging security in Gaza and in the West Bank, compared to a quarter of respondents who disagree. A third of respondents declined to answer the question.
The survey sample was collected between Sunday and Monday through the IPanel company and included 1,466 Israeli respondents aged 18 and older. The sample includes a diverse array of Israeli society in terms of religion, gender, age, area of residence, and voting record in the 25th Knesset elections.
The IDF has decided how it will counter-strike Iran and its proxies but has not yet settled on the timing; multiple sources told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
Because the timing is still variable and because of all the necessary complex preparations, the current decision could change.
However, the very development of a decision shows the severity and determination of Israel’s leadership to strike back, though all indications are that Jerusalem still seeks to tamp down the attack to avoid spiraling into a regional war.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi hinted that the timing of the attack was not very imminent during a visit to the Arrow air defense battery of Battalion 136.
He said, “We are enabling a home front policy to at least give citizens this Passover week to live almost like normal because we completely trust you and your readiness.”
It is also possible that Halevi, Home Front command policies, and other officials keeping their regular schedules are part of a clever fake-out to get Iran and its proxies to lower their guard.
But at least the plain reading of the relevant signals suggests that a major attack is not imminent in the coming days and could even be postponed for longer.
Speculated options for an attack range from going big – striking Iranian nuclear facilities – to the middle of the road – striking drone or ballistic missile facilities that were directly involved in Iran’s strike – to more limited options – assassinating specific individuals or punishing IRGC officials abroad along with their accomplices; or, a mix of some of the above with a large cyber attack.
Still, some signals indicated that the Air Force would be involved in an unusually significant target.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday said, “The Iranians failed in their attack, and they will fail to deter Israel. The skies of the Middle East are wide open for the [Israeli] air force. Every enemy that comes after us will be struck wherever they are.”
Israel was attacked by over 500 aerial threats on Sunday
He also revealed that Israel was attacked by over 500 aerial threats on Sunday morning, encompassing both Iran and its proxies.
Until now, officials estimated 300-350 aerial threats, including around 120 ballistic missiles, 170 drones, and 30 cruise missiles. However, Hezbollah also participated in rocket fire, and Yemen, Syria, and Iraqi militia groups likely participated as well.
Gallant’s statement is the first public indication that quantifies aerial threats. The aerial threats continued from Hezbollah on Tuesday. The IDF announced it assassinated Ismail Yusef Baz, a senior Hezbollah commander for the Lebanon coastal region, equivalent to the rank of an Israeli brigade commander.
According to the military, Baz served for decades with Hezbollah in a variety of posts before becoming a coastal commander. Among his various roles was managing both rocket and anti-tank missile attacks into Israel.
He also masterminded various terror operations against Israel. Baz continues the list of close to a dozen senior Hezbollah officials killed by Israel since October 7; a smaller number of them were at the rank of brigade commander.
Hezbollah on Tuesday launched two attack drones, injuring three people, according to media reports. The military said the drones hit areas near Beit Hillel.
Hezbollah fired more rockets across northern Israel. The IDF responded with air strikes and artillery fire.
The IDF also announced a drill for the northern region to test the interface between its cyber and technology units and its Northern Command operational units.
This highlights how part of Israel’s response to Iran could be in the cyber domain. It is quite possible as well that an attack by the Jewish state will lead to a further counter-strike by Tehran and its senior proxy, Hezbollah.
Northern Command is responsible for handling threats from Hezbollah and was in Iran’s crosshairs on Saturday night.
During the drill, combat and cyber and technology forces deployed throughout the North on every separate front, to simulate readiness for an all-out hybrid digital and kinetic war.
Division 210 drilled specific scenarios for threats from Lebanon and Syria, while artillery Brigade 282 also participated in an emergency scenario. The special alpine unit for high mountains also participated, including training for urban fighting scenarios.
Iran’s attack came after Israel assassinated top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi on April 1, who directed terror acts against Israel from Lebanon and Syria for years.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, Palestinian and Western news reported that the IDF had struck a building in the Tal as-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, killing three Palestinians.
The military said Division 162 eliminated terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in a precise raid in the central Gaza Strip. Tanks killed numerous terrorists that were identified as advancing on soldiers.
Tovah Lazaroff and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
