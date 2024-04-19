Netanyahu stronger than ever since Oct. 7 according to new polls

In two recent surveys, the Likud Party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have received the highest levels of support since the Oct. 7 massacre. In the first war, conducted by Maariv, the Likud party has reached a new high since the onset of the conflict, marking significant gains in public support. The poll, spearheaded by Lazar Research in collaboration with Panel4All, indicates that Likud now holds 21 seats, a peak since the Swords of Iron War began on October 7. This surge came amidst ongoing tensions and the recent thwarting of an Iranian attack.

The survey also highlights a tightening race for Prime Minister, with Benny Gantz receiving 42% of the support compared to Benjamin Netanyahu's 37%. The gap between the two has significantly narrowed, with Gantz's lead shrinking from 12% to just 5% over the past week.

According to the Maariv survey, the National Union Party leads with 31 seats, while the dramatic shifts in public opinion reflect the volatile political landscape in Israel during this tumultuous period. The survey included 500 respondents, representing a cross-section of Israel's adult population, with a maximum sampling error of 4.4%.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 31, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Shifting sentiments

In a separate but mandated survey by Direct Polls published on Channel 14 this week, a shift in public sentiment shows Gantz's National Union declining sharply, from over 40 seats to just 22. Meanwhile, Likud would garner 26 seats if elections were held today, showing a different aspect of political dynamics. Additionally, the coalition parties would have 58 seats versus 52 for the opposition, including 10 seats shared between Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al.