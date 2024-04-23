Lebanon's Hezbollah launches deepest attack into Israel since Gaza war

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had launched a drone attack against Israeli military bases north of the city of Acre, in its deepest strike into Israeli territory since the Gaza war began.

The IDF said it had no knowledge of any of its facilities being hit by Hezbollah, but had said earlier on Tuesday that it intercepted two "aerial targets" off Israel's northern coast.

Hezbollah said it acted in retaliation for an earlier Israeli attack killing one of its terrorists. The group published what appeared to be a satellite photo, with the location of the strike symbolized by a flash with a red circle around it that sat halfway between Acre and Nahariyya to the north.

Heavy missile rockets attack that landed in the kibbutz of Hanita, northern Israel, on April 21, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Retaliation drone strikes onto Israel

Israeli airstrikes killed two Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, the military said earlier on Tuesday. Hezbollah later confirmed the death of one of its terrorists, Hussein Azkoul, but provided no further details.

A separate Israeli strike overnight Monday to Tuesday killed a fighter in Hezbollah's elite unit, Radwan Forces, the military said, though Hezbollah has not confirmed his death.