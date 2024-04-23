Lebanon's Hezbollah launches deepest attack into Israel since Gaza war

Lebanon's Hezbollah, backed by Iran, claimed launching a drone attack on Israeli military bases near Acre, marking its deepest incursion since the Gaza conflict began.

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 23, 2024 15:54
HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon, last month. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon, last month.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had launched a drone attack against Israeli military bases north of the city of Acre, in its deepest strike into Israeli territory since the Gaza war began.

The IDF said it had no knowledge of any of its facilities being hit by Hezbollah, but had said earlier on Tuesday that it intercepted two "aerial targets" off Israel's northern coast.

Hezbollah said it acted in retaliation for an earlier Israeli attack killing one of its terrorists. The group published what appeared to be a satellite photo, with the location of the strike symbolized by a flash with a red circle around it that sat halfway between Acre and Nahariyya to the north.

Heavy missile rockets attack that landed in the kibbutz of Hanita, northern Israel, on April 21, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Heavy missile rockets attack that landed in the kibbutz of Hanita, northern Israel, on April 21, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Retaliation drone strikes onto Israel

Israeli airstrikes killed two Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, the military said earlier on Tuesday. Hezbollah later confirmed the death of one of its terrorists, Hussein Azkoul, but provided no further details.

A separate Israeli strike overnight Monday to Tuesday killed a fighter in Hezbollah's elite unit, Radwan Forces, the military said, though Hezbollah has not confirmed his death.



Related Tags
Hezbollah
Lebanon
IDF Israel
israel hezbollah