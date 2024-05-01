We will dance again: Nova to hold concert to honor victims of festival massacre

The Nova tribe community announced that it will hold a concert to honor the memory of victims killed at the Nova music festival on October 7, named We Will Dance Again, which will be held at Yarkon Park on June 27.

Many of Israel’s top artists will appear on stage to demonstrate their support for survivors, call for the return of the hostages, and commemorate the victims of the festival.

364 people were killed at the Nova party on October 7 when Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel from Gaza.

The proceeds from the tickets will go towards raising funds for rehabilitation for the festival survivors and the families of those killed. Some proceeds will also finance the mental and physical recovery and rehabilitation of the survivors.

The setlist includes Benaia Barabi, Berry Sakharof, Noga Erez, Mosh Ben-Ari, and Ninet Tayeb.

Alongside electronic music that is well known by the Nova community, some artists will play trance pieces that were meant to be featured on the Nova set repertoire on October 7 to commemorate those who died. Nova stated that the message of the event will be “unity, strength, and hope.”

The area of ​​the Nova party where hundreds of Israelis were killed and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated to Israel, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, photo taken on October 12, 2023. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Nova announces additional initiatives to help survivors

The Nova Tribe Association also announced that it is raising money for the following activities: community days for thousands of survivors, once a week, with the aim of providing treatments and workshops; the establishment of Beit Nova, a physical memorial to the victims which will hold commemorative evenings, remembrance and birthdays of the victims; initiation of a mentor program for the rehabilitation of survivors; creation of projects to inform about the massacre at the Nova festival; the development of virtual memory pages; and many more.

Omri Sassi, one of the Nova DJs, said: "We organized the evening to commemorate the victims through music, to call for the return of the hostages and to raise funds for activities for the families of the murdered and for treatment, rehabilitation, and assistance to thousands of survivors of the October 7 massacre. If someone from your circle is a survivor of the Nova and cannot return to normal, please refer them to us or contact us, and we will do our best to help."

Details on how to purchase tickets can be found on the website: https://www.to-mix.co.il/nova-healing-concert