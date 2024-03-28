Survivors of October 7 attack launch 'Survived to Tell' US tour

In response to the alarming surge of antisemitism and a near 800% spike in US college campuses, six survivors of the October 7 massacre at the Nova festival launched the "Survived to Tell" tour.

The "Survived to Tell" tour will commence on March 26 and run until April 19. It will span seven states and reach a dozen campuses.

The six survivors set to speak will recount their experiences from the October 7 attack, which they personally survived to educate, hold deep conversations on the rise of antisemitism, and create empathy.

The ISRAEL-is non-profit and Seed The Dream Foundation organizes the tour. ISRAEL-is is a non-governmental organization based in Israel that teaches young adults and youth how to advocate for Israel abroad.

ISRAEL-is also trains small groups of released IDF soldiers to talk about Israel and their military services in international delegations.

Social media page highlights personal stories from Nova festival

What originally started as an Instagram page to create social media awareness, Survived to Tell has accrued 120K followers, highlighting personal stories from the massacre. Anti-Israel demonstration at Harvard University. Time for the local Jewish community and Jewish Harvard alumni to show our strength (credit: Rick Friedman/Polaris - Newscom)

The survivors to speak throughout the tour are Don Kapah, 31; Yonathan Diller, 29; Hadar Or Elmakias, 27; Shye Weinstein, 27; Nehoray Machloof Levy, 25; and Mazal Tazzo, 34.

The schedule is as follows:

Gainesville, Flordia - March 28Orlando, Florida - March 29Miami, Florida- April 1Boca Raton, Florida - April 2Nashville, Tennessee- April 4New Orleans, Louisiana- April 5Austin, Texas - April 8Los Angeles, California - April 10-11Santa Barbara, California - April 12San Jose, California - April 15Tempe, Arizona- April 16Boulder, Colorado- April 18

The tour's main objectives include the urgency of education and the power of survivor testimonies to reshape narratives amid college antisemitism.