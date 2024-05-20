Protest for elections blocks Jerusalem entrance, police arrest seven

Hostage family members and demonstrators protested on Highway 1 leading to Jerusalem and in the capital on Monday, calling for elections to be held ahead of the opening of the Knesset’s summer session.

Police said on Monday that during the protest, demonstrators blocked a road leading to the Knesset and sat on it. Forces subsequently removed them.

Seven suspects detained for questioning

The police added that it had detained for questioning seven demonstrators on suspicion that they had attempted to block the highway with vehicles and wanted to ignite a fire in the area. The police further said that the suspects did not provide explanations as to why they had with them incendiary materials, wooden planks, tires etc.

Convoys of protesters block Israel's main Highway 1, connecting Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, on May 20, 2024 (credit: AMOS GIL)

The police also affirmed that the seven suspects are expected to be brought to court hours after their arrest.

A statement released by the Brothers and Sisters in Arms movement countered police arguments, noting “there was no intention to set fire to vehicles or block the road,” but rather the “vehicles in the convoy had been burned in advance, without engines, as a symbol of the legacy of the government.” The statement further affirmed there had been no justifiable cause for the arrests.

The movement also asserted that the demonstrators had been at the side of the road and were not blocking traffic.