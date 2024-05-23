Chikli slams Spanish prime minister's decision as "folly and heartlessness" at Madrid conference

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli strongly criticized the Spanish Prime Minister's decision to recognize a Palestinian state at the VOX conference in Madrid, describing it as "incomprehensible folly and heartlessness." The meeting, earlier this week, gathered conservative leaders worldwide and included virtual contributions from Hungary's Viktor Orbán and Italy's Giorgia Meloni. Chikli emphasized the existential nature of the current conflict and condemned the Palestinian Authority's lack of condemnation regarding Hamas's actions.

This week, the third-largest right-wing party in Spain, VOX, held its annual conference in Madrid. Conservative leaders from across the globe attended, including Javier Milei, President of Argentina; José Antonio Kast, head of the Republican Party in Chile; Marine Le Pen from France; André Ventura, leader of the opposition in Portugal; and many others.

Notable virtual participants included Viktor Orbán, Hungary's Prime Minister, and Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister. Chikli, who has been fostering relationships with global conservative leaders since taking office, represented Israel.

Last month, Chikli attended the CPAC conference in Hungary and praised the Hungarian Prime Minister, calling him "a true friend of Israel." In January, at a European Jewish Association conference in Krakow, Chikli stated he would not form alliances with diaspora Jews participating in international protests against Israel's military campaign in Gaza. "A Jew who feels at home when surrounded by a crowd shouting 'from the river to the sea Palestine will be free,' I do not consider him a Jew and do not wish to build a bridge with him," Chikli said.

The Madrid conference addressed various topics: conservatism, immigration, and the ongoing war in Israel. A significant portion of the discussion centered on Spain's planned recognition of a Palestinian state, which some viewed as a reward for terrorism. Yesterday, along with Ireland and Norway, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez agreed to recognize a Palestinian state alongside Israel, advocating for a two-state solution as "essential for sustainable peace."

Santiago Abascal, head of the VOX party, directly addressed the Spanish Prime Minister: "Is this your international policy in the Middle East, Mr. Sánchez? Legitimizing satanic terrorism? Recognizing a Palestinian state immediately after October 7? Despite the horrific images of women being raped and parents being murdered in cold blood in front of their children broadcast on social media - and you want to tell Israel that it does not have the right to defend itself."

At the conference, the opposition leader in Portugal announced that, if elected, he would move the Portuguese embassy to Jerusalem.

'An existential battle for future of Judeo-Christian civilization'

Chikli added: "Unfortunately, the current Prime Minister of Spain thought that these horrific acts are the background on which it is important now to recognize a Palestinian state - incomprehensible folly and heartlessness. This war is not about the future of Gaza; it does not narrow down to the future of the State of Israel or the future of the Middle East - but an existential battle for the future of the Judeo-Christian civilization in which we live, the future of the West, the future of humanity."

Chikli further criticized the Palestinian Authority, highlighting that no senior figure condemned the barbaric massacre by Hamas. "Not one senior figure in the Palestinian Authority condemned the barbaric massacre by Hamas. Not one."

The implications of Spain’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state are far-reaching, potentially influencing international relations and the diplomatic stance of other nations. Chikli’s statements reflect a growing concern among conservative leaders about the perceived leniency towards terrorism and its impact on global stability.

During a Middle East tour, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain will recognize Palestinian statehood by July, according to reports from state news agency EFE and newspapers El Pais and La Vanguardia. Sanchez made these remarks to journalists in Amman, Jordan, highlighting that the decision is expected to coincide with events in the conflict ahead of the European Parliament elections in June. He noted ongoing United Nations debates and hoped that a "critical mass" within the European Union would prompt several member states to adopt the same position. This move, which has been agreed upon with leaders of Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia, is viewed by Israel as a "prize for terrorism" that undermines chances for a negotiated resolution to the Gaza conflict.

