Hamas's massacre only happened because of Russia's war on Ukraine - Italian PM

Hamas's massacre of Israelis on October 7 is a consequence of Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Milan-based newspaper Il Giornale in a Saturday interview.

Meloni, asked whether she feared tensions across the globe were leading to World War Three, answered: "What I think is that if Russia had not invaded Ukraine, in all likelihood Hamas would not have launched such an attack against Israel.

According to the Italian prime minister, "It was inevitable that such a serious violation of the international system based on law, moreover at the hands of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, would have cascading consequences on other areas and quadrants of the world....[like] the Middle East.

"If international legality is not re-established in Ukraine, the outbreaks of conflict will continue to multiply," Meloni continued. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a news conference after their meeting at Palazzo Chigi, in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE)

Meloni also discussed the prospects of reaching a deal for a ceasefire and the release of 134 remaining hostages who were captured by Hamas terrorists and taken into the Gaza Strip on October 7.

"Without a prolonged ceasefire and a solution for the hostages, it is not possible to relaunch the political perspective of two peoples and two states," Meloni declared. On Saturday, a new and updated outline for a deal to release the 132 remaining Gaza hostages was reportedly reached in a meeting in Paris between the representatives of the United States, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar.

Meloni: Israel's harsh reaction to Hamas massacre led to isolation

The prime minister also argued that Israel's increasing "isolation in Western public opinion" was the result of Israel's harsh reaction to the October 7 massacre.

"The brutal attack by Hamas, the massacre perpetrated against civilians, including children and the elderly, and the ferocity with which that massacre was carried out pushed Israel into such a harsh reaction that it led to isolation, both in the Middle East as well as in Western public opinions.

"For this reason, those who, like us, work on de-escalation do so above all in the interests of Israel and for an immediate end to the crisis," Meloni said. Finding a lasting solution to the issue is in everyone's interest, both Israel and Palestine."

Meloni further said that Italy has "taken action" to reduce tensions along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, "in particular with regard to Hezbollah's positions."