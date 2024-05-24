Israel Air Force intercepts five Hezbollah UAVs in Israel's North

IDF fighter jets intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) heading toward Israel from the east, and two UAVs heading toward northern Israel on Thursday night, the IDF reported on Friday.

Furthermore, air defense fighters successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target moving toward Israel from Lebanon in the early morning hours on Friday.

IDF artillery also struck to remove a threat in the area of Marwahin in southern Lebanon.

Friday defense of Israel

An Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel December 29, 2016. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

On Friday, the IDF reported that the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that approached Israel from Lebanese territory.

In addition, earlier on Friday , IDF troops identified Hezbollah terrorists entering a military structure in the area of Maroun al-Ras.

Shortly after the identification, IAF fighter jets struck the military structure in which the terrorists were operating, as well as an additional Hezbollah military structure in the area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.