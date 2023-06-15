The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

New Israeli bill could give Ben-Gvir power to order administrative detentions

According to the bill, the minister may not use these steps if there is a way to achieve the desired result with a lesser violation of the person's rights.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 17:13
IDF with Palestinian demonstrators during a rally in solidarity with six Palestinian prisoners who managed to esacpe from an Israeli prison a few days ago, in Hebron, September 9, 2021. (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
IDF with Palestinian demonstrators during a rally in solidarity with six Palestinian prisoners who managed to esacpe from an Israeli prison a few days ago, in Hebron, September 9, 2021.
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

A controversial bill that would give National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir the power to order up to a year of administrative detention will reach the government's committee on legislation on Sunday.

The bill, sponsored by Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel, would grant Ben-Gvir powers that are similar to those given to the defense minister, whereby the minister, with the approval of the Attorney-General, her deputy, the State Attorney or his deputy, can order the arrest of someone if he is convinced that there is a "near certain possibility of real damage to public safety if that person is not detained."

The bill would also give the national security minister the power, under certain circumstances, to limit a person's exit from a specific place or area; prevent a person from leaving the country; to enter or be present in a specific place or region; to live or be present in a specific place or region; to report to the Israel Police over his or her intention to exit or enter a certain place; and more, including prohibiting someone from using the internet or limiting a person's work or profession.

According to the bill, the minister may not use these steps if there is a way to achieve the desired result with a lesser violation of the person's rights.

Bill necessary due to 'increased police activity of security nature,' lawmakers claim

According to the bill's explanatory section, the bill's necessity arose in the wake of "increased police activity of security nature," such as the police's responsibility for the Temple Mount, the riots during Operation Guardian of the Wall in May 2021, such that "the police's operation today does not just focus on public order but also on 'public safety.'"

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks to the media at the Shaare Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem on, January 28, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks to the media at the Shaare Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem on, January 28, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Public Defender's Office wrote in a legal opinion on Thursday that it strongly opposed the bill.

While there was no disputing the need to deal with the phenomena of serious crime, including in Arab society, the difficult events in Arab society require in-depth solutions, as opposed to 'magic solutions', the Public Defender's Office argued.

"This bill - similar to other initiatives being considered these days - constitutes a dramatic change in the fundamentals of criminal enforcement in Israel, and it even casts a deep and fundamental effect on the nature of the democratic regime," the office added.

"Administrative detention of a person presumed to be innocent - without sufficient evidentiary infrastructure, without reasonable suspicion of committing a criminal offense and relying only on intelligence about future and vague concerns, and in fact without a time limit - constitutes a fatal violation of the right to freedom and dignity.

"The mechanism proposed in the bill, under which in certain circumstances, arresting a person without being at all aware of the nature of the suspicions against him and without him and his lawyer being exposed to the evidence underlying the request for arrest - even seriously harms the fairness of the procedure and the citizen's ability to properly defend himself. 

"The proposed administrative restrictions - which affect all lifestyles - result in the violation of many other fundamental rights such as freedom of movement, freedom of occupation and freedom of expression, and may also include people who are innocent of any crime," they added.



Tags Israel Police Palestinians crime administrative detention Public defender's office Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

What’s it like to fly an F-35 fighter jet? Test pilot answers questions

AN F-35 jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by