Netanyahu's luxury refuge in the home of an American billionaire: Inside the secret mansion

Simon Falic, an American Jewish billionaire and close friend of Prime Minister Netanyahu, opened up about his relationship with the Netanyahu family, in an exclusive interview with N12 News.

According to reports, the Netanyahus had occasionally stayed at Falic's Jerusalem home, especially during times of crisis, such as the Iranian missile attack. Despite rumors, Falic insisted there was no nuclear bunker in his house, only a protected room and a home theater. "There is no bunker. There is a protected room on the second floor and a basement where we have a home theater," he stated.

The Falic family, with businesses spanning from Miami to Israel, owned the largest duty-free network in America and other luxury brands. They were significant donors to pro-Israel and Zionist organizations and had a long-standing friendship with the Netanyahu family.

No bunker

Questions arose in the N12 interview about why the Netanyahus preferred staying at Falic's home instead of their own properties. Sources suggested the Falic house offered comfort, security, and ease of hosting. The state incurred significant costs for the Netanyahu family's stay at the Falic residence during the war. Falic's mother, Nili, also emphasized to N12, "There is no nuclear bunker. There's no such thing." She added, "We laughed. It amused us because it’s so absurd. But there is no nuclear bunker."

Simon Falic further explained the comfort and convenience of his home to N12: "The house is a mansion, very comfortable for hosting and relaxing, and easy to secure from protests and demonstrators. In a second, you don’t hear reality." The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum demonstrating outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, January 19, 2024. (credit: The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum )

The Prime Minister's Office clarified that Netanyahu stayed at Falic's home temporarily until a protected room was installed in his Jerusalem apartment. Simon Falic noted, "Visiting is 'visiting', and living is 'living inside the house' - there was no living in the house, only a visit." When asked if rent was paid, he responded, "I don’t take rent from anyone who visits my house."

Additionally, Yair Netanyahu, the son of the Prime Minister, was reportedly trying to enter the real estate market in Miami, where the Falic family resided. However, Simon Falic denied funding Yair's stay in Miami, saying, "Yair is half my age. I have a granddaughter almost Yair's age, so he’s closer to my kids." He emphasized, "No one from my family funds Yair Netanyahu's rent in Miami."

In April, Walla! reported that Netanyahu and his wife Sara spent the weekend at the luxury villa of Falic, an American Jewish businessman, in Jerusalem.

During the initial stages of the war, the Netanyahu family relocated to the Falic home, alternating between this residence and their private home in Caesarea. In recent months, they returned to live in their private apartment on Gaza Street in Jerusalem.

During April, the Netanyahus returned to the Talpiot villa amidst fears of an Iranian response to the Damascus assassination. Sources confirmed to Walla! that the Prime Minister spent the night there, but his office did not comment.

Falic, whose family is one of Netanyahu's largest American donors, is a close family friend. After Netanyahu became the leader of the opposition and moved out of the official residence on Balfour Street, which is still under renovation, the Netanyahu family frequently used the Falic home.