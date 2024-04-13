Netanyahu couple spends weekend at billionaire friend's missile-proof home

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara stayed at the luxury villa of Simon Falic, an American Jewish business man, in Jerusalem, where they had resided at the start of the war.

Reports suggest that, amidst concerns of an Iranian reaction to the assassination of a senior official in Damascus, the house includes an advanced missile shelter. Sources close to Netanyahu confirmed to Walla! News that he stayed there, though no response was provided by his office.

The villa, located in the Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem, is a property the Netanyahu couple has intermittently used over recent years, and it features an advanced missile shelter.

Initially, during the war, the Netanyahu family relocated to the Falic family home, alternating between this residence and their private home in Caesarea. However, in recent months, they have returned to live in their private apartment on Gaza Street in Jerusalem. PM Netanyahu at Tel Nof airbase (11/4/2024) (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Spending the night in the residence

This past weekend, against a backdrop of fears of an Iranian response to the killing of a high-ranking official in Damascus, Haaretz journalist Uri Misgav reported that the Netanyahus had returned to the Talpiot villa. Sources close to Netanyahu confirmed to Walla! that the Prime Minister spent last night there. The Prime Minister's office did not respond to Walla's request for comments before publication.

Falic, the son of one of Netanyahu's largest American donor families, is a close family friend. As Walla! first disclosed in 2021, after he started serving as the leader of the opposition and moved out of the official residence on Balfour Street, which is still under renovation, Netanyahu and his family began frequently using the Falic family home. The Prime Minister's eldest son, Yair Netanyahu, who currently lives in Miami, is residing in an apartment owned by the family's close billionaire friend.