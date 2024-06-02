'Nazis, Nukhbas': Haredi Jews protest IDF draft, tear down flyers of fallen soldiers

Ultra-Orthodox haredi men from the Peleg Yerushalmi sect demonstrated outside the High Court of Justice in Jerusalem and on Highway 4, near the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, on Sunday afternoon, Israel Police said.

The protests were carried out in response to the high-stakes High Court of Justice hearing that took place earlier on Sunday, which debated the contentions conscription of haredi men into the Israeli military.

Police used water cannons and other means to control the protesting crowds. Police said it arrested six suspects in the protests for disorderly conduct.

Haredi protesters called Israeli officers 'Nazis, Nukhbas'

Police reported that the protesters hurled insults toward the officers on the scene, calling them "Nazis" and "Nukhbas," after the deadly Hamas special forces invaded Israel and killed scores on October 7. Posters and flyers depicting fallen IDF soldiers are seen torn up following haredi protests in Jerusalem, June 2, 2024 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

In addition, police shared photos showing vandalized posters and flyers depicting fallen IDF soldiers who died in Israel's war on Gaza.

Israel Police said it views protesters' conduct as severe and called to condemn their "illegal, dangerous, and humiliating actions - both toward police officers and the memory of Israeli fallen soldiers."