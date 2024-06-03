'Extracting Terror from Academia' bill proposed by MK Ofir Katz

Coalition Whip MK Ofir Katz (Likud) proposed on Monday a bill proposal that would force academic institutions to fire faculty members who make statements that negate Israel's character as a Jewish and democratic state or support terror activities.

The proposal, whose title is "The Extracting Terror from Academia Bill," defines support for terror activities as "incitement to terror", "supporting a terror organization", or "support of an armed struggle or act of terror by an enemy country, or by individuals, against the state of Israel."

The bill stipulates that in addition to being fired, the faculty members in question will not receive a severance package, nor any other financial support connected to research that the member conducted in whatever institution he or she belonged to.

Proposed sanctions

In addition, the bill stipulates that Israel's Council for Higher Education must apply financial sanctions to academic institutions that do not adhere to the law.

According to the bill's accompanying explanatory section, "The state of Israel is proud of the broad freedom of expression that enables a wide variety of opinions to be heard from every platform. However, the days of war that we are in require us to specify and balance the freedom of expression with the fundamental principles of the state of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state." STUDENTS OCCUPY the street in front of the Sciences Po University building in Paris last month, in support of Palestinians in Gaza, with a sign that reads, ‘All eyes on Rafah.’ (credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

The text continues, "often it seems that this balance is violated by faculty and staff in institutes of higher education, who express – in words or actions – support and identification with acts of terror, without proper treatment by the institutions themselves. There is thus given de-facto an approval of these actions and words, by institutions that are supported by the state.

The bill received the blessing of the National Union of Israeli Students, who recently launched a campaign against some statements by faculty members regarding the war. The union's chairman said in a statement, "It is time to remove terror from academia, we will not enable this phenomenon to continue. We call on all Members of Knesset from all Knesset parties to support this bill proposal.

The Association of University Heads (known as VERA, the Hebrew acronym) whose members are the presidents, rectors and director generals of each of Israel's research universities, expressed "revulsion" over the student union's campaign. In a statement on Monday, VERA said that "under the guise of the 'fight against terror,' a persecution and incitement campaign is being held against faculty members, that could, God forbid, lead to bloodshed."