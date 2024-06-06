Jerusalem's population reaches one million residents in 2024

As Israel's capital city celebrated Jerusalem Day on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Statistics released data regarding the city's population, along with other statistics about its residents.

The data showed that the city had surpassed a population of one million residents, and it broke down the different sectors of the population.

Throughout the year 2023, the population of Jerusalem increased by 13,400 additional residents. Within that group, approximately 20,500 people were added to the population due to natural increase, whereas 4,000 people were added to the population because they chose to move to the city.

However, the information also showed that 11,100 people left Jerusalem - a number higher than those who relocated over.

Most people who became residents of Jerusalem came from the cities of Bnei Brak, Bet Shemesh, and Tel Aviv.

By the end of 2023, the breakdown of the residents into different sectors showed that 60.5% of Jerusalem's residents were Jews or classified as "others," while 39.5% of the population were Arabs. About 29.2% of the city's residents were shown to be ultra-Orthodox Jews—an amount that totals about half of the Jews and "others" in Jerusalem. Jewish men hold Israeli flags as they dance at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations, June 5, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Facts about Jerusalem's residents

The data revealed further information regarding Jerusalem's residents, including that 91% of people in the city considered themselves satisfied with their lives, and 87% of residents considered themselves satisfied with their work.

The average expected number of children per woman in the city was shown to be 3.68, higher than the national average of 2.81.

60% of Jerusalem residents aged 20 and older have lived in the city since birth, almost double the national average of 33% of people living in the same city since birth.