Israel celebrates hostage rescue operation, renewing national hope - comment

Every morning over the past nine months we wake up in despair that the hostages are still being held in Gaza and in hope that this morning will be the day we hear good news.

Saturday was that day, with the announcement that four Israelies who have been held for 245 days were rescued in a complex and daring joint Israeli forces mission in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the heart of the Gaza Strip, a mission that resulted in the death of Arnon Zamora, a Yamam soldier.

From the beaches of Tel Aviv to the open squares of Athens, Israelis spontaneously broke out in cheers, applause and cries of 'Am Yisrael Chai.' It was a rare day of unity.

Footage of Noa Argamani (25,) Almog Meir (21,) Andrey Kozlov (27,) and Shlomi Ziv (40,) walking to their freedom and being reunited with their loved ones was the magic elixir the country desperately needed as the war drags on with seemingly little results surrounding the hostages except for some identification and retrieval of bodies.

For a brief respite from these past nine months of hell, we were able to unequivocally celebrate the walk of freedom of our sons and daughters.

Beacon of hope

Noa Argamani (credit: Courtesy)

Argamani, especially, has been one of the most high profile symbols of the war - with the video of her harrowing kidnapping on October 7 and the tragic story of her cancer-stricken mother in everyone's memory.

Her rescue, and the rescue of the three others, represents a glimmer of hope for the rest of those held by Hamas.

Not able to relish a victory for long, the pundits are already furiously debating what it means.

Does the rescue operation justify the continued campaign in Rafah and indicate that more achievements are pending?

Or, does it give Israel the ammunition now to make a deal to end the war and get those remaining hostages back?Both viewpoints will be presented as the only way to go.

There will be plenty time to argue on Sunday. But for one day, a scorching pre-summer Shabbat, we could all agree on one thing: Am Yisrael Chai.