Health Minister, Lapid, Gantz react to video that appearing to show medic being dragged at protest

A video emerged on social media in which police forces can be seen dragging a doctor who was granting medical aid to a protester at a hostage protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

According to KAN News, the doctor, Udi Bahrav, was subsequently arrested.

Following the incident, Health Minister Uriel Busso said on Sunday morning, “I take a serious view of the arrest of the doctor Dr. Udi Baharv while he was treating an injured demonstrator in Tel Aviv.”

He added, “Even in times of stress and heated passions, saving lives and any medical treatment precedes the commitment of the police to maintain public order.

"I call on the commanders to investigate the incident, refine the procedures, and make sure that what we saw last night will not happen again," Busso concluded.

Lapid, Gantz react

Opposition head and MK Yair Lapid on Sunday also remarked on the event, “There is no explanation, and it is impossible to accept the photos in which police officers brutally beat and drag away a doctor who provides treatment in the field, even though he identifies himself as a medical professional.”

“This is not Ben-Gvir’s police but that of the citizens of Israel. These protesters are our good citizens, and the conduct of the police crossed every line,” Lapid stated.

"The police officers and commanders involved should be summoned for investigation and punished. No discounts," he affirmed.

Lapid also noted, “We will establish an orderly documentation center of the conduct of the police with the demonstrators to make sure that the information is not ‘lost.’”

War cabinet minister Benny Gantz said, "The claims regarding violence on the part of the police, with an emphasis on the arrest of a doctor while providing medical treatment at a demonstration yesterday in Tel Aviv - are alarming and must be examined and investigated.

“We have excellent police officers, but they, especially the police commanders, must remember that their job is to protect the citizens and allow freedom of demonstration," Gantz added.

“The commanders should act according to the law and not according to the spirit of the minister,' he noted.