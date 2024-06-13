'Not legally and morally qualified': Ch. 13 journalists protest appointment of new CEO

Former Member of Knesset Yulia Shamalov-Berkovich was appointed as CEO of Channel 13 News on Thursday. Many 13 journalists opposed the appointment, and issued a letter condemning the decision.

The letter states: "We, the journalists of Channel 13, express our astonishment and disgust following the shameful decision of the company's board of directors to appoint the politician Yulia Shamalov-Berkovich to the position of CEO of the second largest news company in Israel. Berkovitch is not legally and morally qualified for a position which requires such sensitivity."

The letter also gives the following reasons why the journalists disagree with the appointment: "She does not have experience as a journalist and has acted on multiple occasions against the company and its reporters. A previous Minister of Communications was disqualified from serving as the CEO of the Second Authority. She has also expressed offensive attitudes towards women that could tarnish all of our reputations and has close personal ties to people in the government. These all raise concerns about a conflict of interest."

Shamalov-Berkovic previously founded Israel Plus, the Israeli news channel in Russian. and was the CEO of the daily Russian newspaper "Vesti".

The chairman of the board, Eyal de Paauw, wrote to the journalists: "I and the other members of the board trust Yulia to take the reins and lead the news company to new achievements. In the coming days Yulia will meet with you all and I expect all of you to cooperate with her and help her settle into the position in the most efficient and fastest way."

He further added: "I am convinced that her diverse abilities and her proven record in building media companies will bring great value to the position and will enhance News 13 in the Israeli television market. I wish her great success and look forward to our future."

Yossi Eli, the journalist, responded to the appointment by posting a statement on X: "Since childhood, I dreamed of working as a journalist. When I was accepted to work at Channel 10, it was a dream come true. [...] I am proud to say I am a reporter for News 10, and also Channel 13. I dreamed of helping people, righting wrongs, and helping the weak. I don't care about politics at all. I only care about helping the weak, exposing injustice, and fixing the world a little."

"I want to continue working in a place where I will expose injustices without bias, without fear, with managers who will back me up," he continued. "Unfortunately, what is happening in our organization may further dismantle what is left of a free press in Israel. I only ask that they right the wrong for us."

"Signed me and 120 of my friends, editors, and senior presenters of the channel."