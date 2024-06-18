Controversial 'Rabbi Law' vote delayed

The Knesset will not vote on Tuesday on a controversial law aimed at giving the coalition's religious parties greater control over Israel's rabbinical establishment, Knesset Constitution Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman said at the start of a committee meeting on Tuesday morning.

Rothman said that he would only hold a vote if "agreements are reached". However, all of the opposition MKs in the committee and at least three of the coalition's MKs stated that they would vote against the law, meaning that if a vote had been held, it would not have passed.

The bill proposal is to give Israel's Chief Rabbinate and Religious Affairs Ministry control over appointments of government-paid municipal and neighborhood rabbis, instead of the current system where the cities themselves have the power to appoint their rabbis. The bill is widely viewed as an attempt by the coalition's orthodox parties, especially the haredi Shas party, to appoint its own members to the position, as well as gain influence over issues of religion in state, even in secular areas.

Significant criticism

Criticism of the bill by both the opposition and coalition focused on two points: First, the fact that the bill is politically motivated and intended to grant lucrative jobs to political allies, and second, that it takes the power to appoint rabbis who are appropriate to the specific character of each city and neighborhoods away from mayors and local authority leaders, and gives it to the national government.

In addition to the members of Knesset and representatives of the rabbinate, a number of mayors also attended the debate in order to express their opposition to the bill. These included Likud mayors such as Modi'in mayor Haim Bibas and Ashkelon mayor Tomer Glam.

Rothman's Knesset Constitution Committee was responsible for the government's controversial judicial reform bills, and the sights in the committee on Tuesday morning resembled the highly charged debates of the judicial reforms. Opposition Knesset members repeatedly interrupted Rothman, who responded by removing them from the committee room.

Israel's rabbinate has statutory judicial power over issues such as marital status, conversion, and burial. Some critics pointed out that at its heart, the bill's purpose was similar to that of other judicial reform bills – to increase government control of a judicial body.

The three members of the coalition who announced they would oppose the bill included Moshe Sa'ada (Likud), Tally Gotliv (Likud), and Yizhak Kroyzer (Otzma Yehudit). Other coalition MKs or ministers who announced their opposition were MK Dan Illouz (Likud), MK Eli Dallal (Likud) and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

According to unconfirmed reports on Monday, Shas chairman MK Arye Deri was determined to pass the bill, and therefore coalition leaders were applying pressure on Sa'ada and Gotliv to change their views.