The Immigration, Absorption, and Integration Committee discussed on Monday the reform of the Immigration and Absorption Ministry’s housing assistance for new immigrants.

According to the new reform, new olim arriving in Israel from March 2024 will receive basic rental assistance of 363 NIS per month over two years, totaling 8,712 NIS. Olim who arrived in Israel before March 2024 are eligible for a housing assistance package totaling approximately 16,500 NIS spread over five years with varying amounts each year.

In addition, a new single oleh choosing to live in one of Israel's national priority areas will receive a monthly supplement of 973 NIS. Immigrant families settling in national priority areas will receive an additional supplement of 1,341 shekels, and single-parent families will receive a supplement of 1,500 shekels.

In 2024, due to budget cuts across all government ministries, 80 million shekels were removed from programs aiding new immigrants' housing. New aliyah applicants for public housing are limited to three refusals before forfeiting eligibility for increased rental assistance. MK Oded Forer leads the committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs on the disappearance of 9-year-old Haymanot Kasau at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu party), Chairman of the Immigration, Absorption, and Diaspora Committee, expressed his concerns, stating, "Housing and employment are central parameters for successful absorption in Israel. The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration's reform presents a 50% cut in the rental assistance budget for new immigrants.

Harsh criticism

“This marks a reversal from assurances given by the Minister of Aliyah and Integration during our committee discussions. This sends a very harsh message to new immigrants. We requested that the Ministry present the emerging reform to our committee before its publication, but this did not happen."

MK Ze’ev Elkin (National Unity party), who opposed the reform, criticized it during the committee debate: "The Aliyah and Integration Ministry is creating segregation for immigrants, directing them to live in peripheral areas and distancing them from sought-after regions. I am appalled by this discussion.

“Instead of supporting new immigrants, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry is squeezing them, cutting their assistance by 50% and daring to call it a positive reform for immigrants.