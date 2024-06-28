'We believe it will happen': Four months since the disappearance of Haymanot Kasau

Four months ago, nine-year-old Haymanot Kasau disappeared, and still there is no clue that will help solve the mystery of her disappearance.

Kasau , who two months ago turned ten years old, immigrated with her family from Ethiopia to Israel three and a half years ago and lived in the absorption center on Tzahal 9 street in Safed.

On Sunday, February 25, Kasau went on an annual trip together with her class and returned home around 4:00 p.m. After that, she went to an activity at the absorption center, after which, she continued to play with her friends. She was last seen on the security camera at the entrance to the reception center at 7 p.m. wearing a pink sweatshirt with a black skirt over it with white sneakers.

Extensive searches conducted

Since her disappearance, extensive searches have been conducted in Safed and the surrounding area, but so far no clue has been found that will help solve the mystery of her absence. Now, in a joint effort to find Kasau, the Jewish Agency has announced the increase of the reward it offered to NIS 150 thousand, alongside a crowdfunding organized by the family, amounting to NIS 200 thousand. The total amount, which is NIS 350,000, is offered to whoever the police determine that the information they provided led to the finding of Kasau. Nine-year-old Haymanot Kasau. The police released the image on February 26, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The person in charge of receiving Ethiopian immigrants at the Jewish Agency, Batamo Yosef, said that, "The increase in the reward that the Jewish Agency is offering alongside the funds raised by the family is just one of the ways in which we work to assist the family and the police in their efforts to bring Haymanot home. We hoped with all our heart that at an earlier stage a lead would be found which would bring a positive solution. Even today, four months after the disappearance, we continue to work to ensure that all of us in Israel are aware and committed to this and believe that it will happen."