Missing girl's family to conduct concentrated search day throughout Israel

The family of the missing nine-year-old Haymanot Kasau announced on Monday that a complete concentrated search day will be conducted on Thursday throughout Israel to find her, KAN reported.

Kasau has been missing since late February, and the family has called on the public to help look for her.

According to statements issued by Kasau's family, intense searches for the girl will be conducted between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on that day.

Sister's testimonies

The sister of Kassau, Yaros, spoke on a program by KAN 11 hosted by Ran Binyamini and Yigal Guetta, and was asked what she believed happened to her sister. She said she "believes she was kidnapped, but that she will return. We intend to conduct searches in places that have already been searched.

"The police think they've planned the search properly, that maybe she was taken to an exit where the camera doesn't work well. There's no way she would have gone out alone. She's afraid of the dark." A police car at night (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Kassau was last seen recorded on security cameras, entering the reception center near where she lives with her family in Safed. Since then, the police launched a search operation for her, but without a lead.

About a month ago, the Jewish Agency offered a reward of NIS 100,000 to be awarded to whomever the police determined that the information provided led to Kassau. Among other things, the police also looked into the possibility of a sexual crime and are investigating known sex offenders, fearing that she had fallen victim.