One dead, one injured after being found in Modi'in Ilit sewer pit

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead after being found in a sewer pit in Modi'in Ilit, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Tuesday morning.

An additional 26-year-old man was rescued from the pit in moderate condition and was transferred to the the Shamir Medical Center for further medical care, MDA noted. The scene where a man was killed and another seriously injured after being trapped in a sewer pit, in Modi'in Ilit, July 9, 2024 (credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

Two rescued in complex operation

MDA stated following the event, "After complex rescue operations of the two trapped people, MDA medics and paramedics pronounced the death of a 50-year-old man who was rescued without signs of life. Paramedics are giving medical treatment and transferring to Shamir Medical Center, a 26-year-old man in moderate condition. MDA forces are prepared to provide medical treatment if there are additional casualties."

The Israel Fire and Rescue Authority said that within the pit were “high values of toxicity.”

According to Israeli media, the two worked on-site.

Later on Tuesday, the Police announced it would investigate the circumstances of the incident, which they qualified as a “work accident.”