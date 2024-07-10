Former FM Eli Cohen granted Yair Netanyahu a diplomatic passport, legality in question

The Prime Minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu was allegedly granted an illegal diplomatic passport under the jurisdiction of former Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. The police's anti-corruption unit, Lahav 433 has begun examining the issue.

Some senior police officials argue that Yair Netanyahu did not meet the criteria for a diplomatic passport because he does not hold a diplomatic position.

Lahav 433 has also begun examining the diplomatic passports the foreign ministry offered to several Likud-affiliated municipal heads. When the examination is completed, they will decide whether or not to open an official investigation.

Last March, attorney Reuven Beilat filed a claim to the Supreme Court following media reports regarding Yair Netanyahu’s alleged illegal diplomatic passport. The issuing of this passport allegedly occurred under the jurisdiction of former Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Eli Cohen, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

State attorney partners with state comptroller in investigation

Attorney Beilat also approached State Attorney Amit Isman to investigate the matter, as well as the State Comptroller. Ronen Levi Maoz, the new Director-General of the Foreign Ministry, announced that under the minister's guidance, the passport was granted based on claims of appropriate security precautions.

"Without confirming the content of your request, we cannot confirm or deny the existence of tests and/or investigations, to the extent that they exist," the Israeli Police said.

Minister Cohen denies claims

In response to Haaretz’ report on the matter, Energy Minister Cohen wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account, "At the height of the war, certain interest groups decided to bring up old decisions regarding passport issuance. Since there is a lot of misinformation, I suggest clarifying: those who were approved passports according to regulations include only three municipal heads who, by virtue of their positions, are responsible for international relations. They join other mayors who were approved passports at various times, such as the Tel Aviv Mayor. Regarding Yair Netanyahu, the approval was given in January for security reasons."