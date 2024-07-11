'Do not show up at recruitment offices': Haredi rabbi responds to Gallant's draft goal

Rabbi Dov Lando, head of the Slabodka Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and leader of the Lithuanian haredi movement strongly criticized Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's decision to issue draft orders to haredi youth, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

In an article to be published on Thursday morning in the ultra-Orthodox paper Yated Ne’eman, Lando wrote, "During the years of government here in Israel, there was an understanding with military authorities that yeshiva members would not be drafted, and now the situation is that the courts have declared war against the world of Torah, and they are the ones who opened a front and came to change the arrangement that existed all these years - and ordered the army to begin the actual recruitment process of yeshivas."

Lando also wrote of his suggestions to yeshiva students, saying, "The order for yeshiva members is do not show up at recruitment offices at all, and do not respond to any summons."

Defense Ministry prepares to draft yeshiva students

As of Wednesday, the defense minister also said that draft notices would be delivered in coming weeks to ultra-Orthodox Jews who had been exempted from serving in the IDF.

Gallant opposed the haredi draft bill proposed by the government when he voted against his party and coalition's proposal to revive an older haredi draft bill in June.

Israel's High Court of Justice, in a significant ruling in June, stated that the defense ministry must end the draft exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews.

