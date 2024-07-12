USAID chief Samantha Power to visit Israel this week

Samantha Power, the US government’s top humanitarian aid official, will visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority later this week, according to a Jewish Insider report published on Wednesday.

Power, the Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), last visited Israel nearly five months ago in February. During her upcoming visit, she will meet with Israeli officials from the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israeli unit in the Defense Ministery that oversees aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, the policy bureau of Israel’s Defense Ministry, and members of the Israel Defense Force.

She is also reportedly set to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, PA Chairman Abu Mazen, and the UN’s senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag.

Power's previous trips to Israel

During a stopover in Jordan during her last visit to Israel and the region, Power announced an additional $53 million in humanitarian aid to the World Food Programme and international nonprofits for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. This funding was the first announced since the US suspended aid to UNRWA, the UN’s Palestinian-only refugee and social services agency, due to allegations that members of the organization participated in Hamas's October 7 massacre.

In May, Power was recorded repeatedly slamming Israel in a virtual call with donor governments, during which she mentioned Hamas only once, according to a USAID transcript. U.S. Navy personnel construct a JLOTS, which stands for ''Joint Logistics Over-the Shore'' temporary pier which will provide a ship-to-shore distribution system to help deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza, in an undated handout picture in the Mediterranean Sea. (credit: U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)

“I just want to start by saying that our hearts, of course, go out to those mourning their loved ones this week after Israel’s strike in Rafah on Sunday killed at least 45 people, many of whom were in tent camps seeking refuge from the violence,” she said during the call, adding that she, US President Joe Biden, and other administration officials “have made clear to Israel that a major ground military operation in Rafah would put civilians at immense risk and imperil the humanitarian response.”

“Despite currently more limited military operations around Rafah and the Egypt-Gaza border, the catastrophic consequences that we have long warned about are becoming a reality,” Power said on the call.

Power’s upcoming visit comes amid reports from several US officials that the US-built humanitarian aid pier in Gaza will be permanently disassembled.

The pier, which operated for only 20 days since its installation in May, has been plagued by issues and criticism from US lawmakers. It will reopen briefly to move humanitarian supplies that have been piling up in Cyprus and on a floating dock offshore since the pier went out of service on June 28 due to poor weather conditions and then dismantled.