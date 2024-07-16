Report on 'breakthrough' in haredi draft talks denied by govt official

A government official on Tuesday denied reports of a "breakthrough" in back room talks with haredi representatives over the issue of haredi IDF service, as the Knesset Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) on Tuesday continued official debates on a new bill to regulate the issue.

According to the report by KAN, government secretary Yossi Fuchs mentioned the breakthrough during Thursday's National Security Cabinet meeting. The FADC Committee chairman MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said in response to the report, "There is only one place where the (haredi) draft law is being formulated, and that is in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee."

Edelstein's response reflected tensions between officials in the prime minister's office, who are pushing for concessions to haredim in order not to destabilize the government, and members of the Knesset, including from the coalition, who are pushing for a broader haredi draft in order to meet the IDF's manpower needs while minimizing an increase of the burden on those who are already serving.

This tension has been reflected in another bill that came up during the committee discussion, to lengthen mandatory service for combat and combat-supporting soldiers from 32 to 36 months, and for the rest of the army from 28 to 32 months, for a period of five years. The attorney general's office has said that this bill needed to be accompanied by significant work on the haredi draft bill, since it would otherwise be an unconstitutional increase in inequality between those who serve and those who do not.

Edelstein in the committee on Tuesday appeared to endorse the attorney general's position, saying that without "clarity" on the [haredi] draft bill, the committee would not rush to approve the lengthening of mandatory service. Edelstein has shown already that he is willing to stop government laws – his committee in June knocked down a bill that would have increased by a year the cutoff age of reservists. Yuli Edelstein in Knesset debate on Haredi draft bill, 18 June 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Edelstein explained, based on classified committee meetings last week, that the IDF currently needed some 10,000 extra mandatory service soldiers in order to meet its needs. The IDF plans to do so by combining the extension of mandatory service, and recruitment of some 3,000 haredim, for which they are reportedly sending draft orders on Sunday. This would be in addition to the 1,800 haredi soldiers drafted annually.

Financial impacts

The IDF has said that in 2025 it will also draft approximately 4,800 haredim, and National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz announced on Monday that his party would only support an extension of mandatory service that would apply for just two years, after which the share of haredi enlistment would need rise.

The debates in the FADC on Monday and Tuesday focused on the financial aspects of the haredi draft, and on the option of national civil service that is expected to accompany the military option.

Representatives of the finance ministry said during the debate on Tuesday that an annual increase of 1,000 haredi draftees to the previous year, would enable the state to lower the mandatory length of service back to 32 months from 2030 onwards. It would also save each reservist between 10-14 days of reserve duty every year, and save the economy approximately NIS 1.3 billion annually.