Israel’s Olympic soccer team set for historic return at Paris Games

For the first time since 1976, the Israel Olympic Soccer Team is set to compete in the tournament, making a historic return at the Paris Olympic Games. This year’s team features a mix of young talent and experienced players, with the competition primarily composed of an Under-23 squad bolstered by three over-age players, allowing some of the country’s stars to participate.

Israel’s over-age contingent will include Maccabi Haifa central defender Sean Goldberg and Omri Gandelman who plies his trade with Gent in Belgium, with the latter two having been a part of the success of the youth national teams over the past few years. Bayern Munich’s Daniel Peretz was the third over-age player but was ruled out last week after sustaining a muscle tendon injury in his thigh and he was not replaced by another player in that category.

The squad also boasts top-level talent such as Oscar Gloukh, released by Red Bull Salzburg to play in the Olympics, and Liel Abada, currently with Charlotte in North America’s MLS. Additionally, five Maccabi Tel Aviv players, including striker Dor Turgeman, will be part of the team, although they will miss the club’s UEFA Champions League early round qualifiers.

Head Coach Guy Luzon’s team qualified for the Olympics as one of four European squads after a strong performance at last summer’s Under-21 UEFA European Championships. The team, composed of players born after January 1, 2001, will compete in a group with Japan, Paraguay, and Mali, their first opponent on July 24.

The 2023 Israeli soccer team at the Under-21 European Championship. (credit: IFA)

“We will come into this tournament very humble,” he said. “We aren’t the best team in the world, but we will be the most organized, the team with the most desire and drive. We will do everything to reduce the gaps with the other teams. In no constellation are we the most talented group, but no matter who the opponent is, we will play our game, play well, and score as many goals as possible.”

Goldberg, one of the over-age players, expressed his excitement and sense of honor in participating.

“Being part of the Olympic Games is something unusual, not everyone gets to have such an opportunity,” Goldberg said.

He acknowledged the importance of his experience but also praised the quality of his teammates.

“There are excellent players here who play in the Israel Premier League and those who play abroad. There is a lot of great quality here, and if we focus on our tactical and formation efforts, we can achieve amazing things together.”

Goldberg also highlighted the significance of this rare opportunity. “This is unequivocally at the top of the events that I have experienced. This is only the third time ever that Israel has reached the Games, so it is a very rare thing and not everyone ever receives such an opportunity. We are very excited, and this is an extraordinary experience.”

Security will be a major concern for the Israeli delegation throughout the Olympics. Goldberg mentioned that the team spent a day at The Wingate Institute discussing security issues. Despite these challenges, he expressed immense pride in representing Israel.

“We are aware of this and feel proud to walk with the flag on our chest and represent our country. With God’s help, we also aim to bring a lot of respect.”

The national team prepares for battle

The team has already begun studying their rivals, with some players familiar with the Japanese team from previous competitions.

“We know that the other teams have excellent abilities and deserve to be here. We will prepare as best as possible, study them, learn their tendencies, and also learn about ourselves,” Goldberg said.

The team is acutely aware of the difficult period Israel is going through, including the ongoing conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah. Goldberg expressed hope for better days and the safe return of all hostages.

“We can provide a little bit of happiness and put a smile on the face of our nation. We will do everything for them to feel pride and happiness, even just for a moment.”

As for expectations, Goldberg is optimistic.

“We want to go as far as possible and we really believe it is possible. Winning a gold medal would be a dream come true, and hopefully, it will be from our mouth[s] to God’s ears.”