Knesset extends leg aid for victims of sex offenses

The Knesset approved early Thursday a law that means that legal aid will be provided to victims of sex offenses from the moment they file a complaint, rather than from the moment their attacker is indicted.

The law also expands the types of offenses of which victims are eligible for aid to include victims of indecent acts and statutory offenses committed between caregivers and their patients as well as by spiritual advisors. Legal aid will also now be granted during appeals of decisions not to try suspects.

Victims of trafficking are also eligible for legal aid in criminal proceedings and appeals under the new law, where previously they were eligible for aid only in civil proceedings.

"Every victim, male or female, can now come to the police safer and more protected when they get legal aid funded by the state for the entire procedure," said former Labor head MK Merav Michaeli, who put forward the bill that was then merged with a Justice Ministry governmental bill before being voted into law Thursday. A PROTEST against the sexual violence committed in the October 7 massacre – and the international silence afterward – takes place outside UN Headquarters in New York City earlier this month. (credit: YAKOV BINYAMIN/FLASH 90)

"This is an important step up in recognizing victims and their truth. This important law will lead to more complaints, more indictments, more convictions, and eventually many less sex offenses," she added. The aid provided to victims includes advising and accompaniment, including provision of information about the rights of those making a complaint during the process.

The aid aims at improving the relationship with the officials running the investigation and case, and helping victims maintain their rights in the process.

Facilitating the complaint process

The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) helped write the bill. Only around 10% of victims of sex offenses chose to complain, and only a small fraction of these complaints end in indictments, according to their data.

The legal aid will make submitting a complaint easier and streamline the process, leading to more complaints, and more proceedings against offenders, which will increase deterrence, according to the ARCCI.

"This correction is incredibly important and wonderful news for male and female victims," said Justice Ministry Director General Itamar Donenfeld.

"The move expresses our recognition, as the Justice Ministry, in [the importance of] making the voices of victims heard, for the entire process of criminal proceedings against offenders and for civil proceedings resulting from the offense."