IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists in Rafah, strikes targets across Gaza

Following announcements earlier on Saturday to evacuate areas of southern Khan Yunis, the IDF stated that it had struck targets in Gaza.

The military noted that among the targets hit across Gaza were military structures, armed terrorist cells, and more terror infrastructure sites.

Additionally, the IAF struck and dismantled a launch site in the area of Zeitoun that was launching projectiles toward Israeli territory, the IDF added.

Targeted raids and strikes

IDF troops conducted targeted raids in Khan Yunis on terror infrastructure sites, both above and below the ground, and uncovered large amounts of weaponry, including shoulder-launched missiles, grenades, AK-47s, and other military equipment. IDF troops operating in Zeitoun, July 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During one of the operations, Israeli troops identified a terrorist cell that carried out a failed launch. IDF troops subsequently eliminated the cell in cooperation with the IAF.

Additionally, in the Rafah area, Israeli personnel carried out targeted raids on several military infrastructure sites and eliminated armed terrorist cells, the military continued, adding that over the past 48 hours, troops had killed dozens of terrorists in the area.