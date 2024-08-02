Thailand suspends the arrival of thousands of workers to Israel following Iranian threats

In light of direct threats of Iran and Hezbollah to carry out a combined attack on Israel, Thailand decided to suspend the arrival of thousands of foreign workers to Israel on Friday.

According to the Israel Population Authority, as soon as likelihood of a response becomes clear and the level of risk decreases, it is likely that they will resume sending workers, and the Population Authority, together with the embassy, will work to ensure that this wokrers continue to arrive.

Thai laborers began returning to Israel in May, seven months after many left following the Hamas attack on October 7.

Since then, the number of agricultural workers from Thailand has been increasing. Thai workers taken hostage by Hamas and later released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, pose with a member of Thai mission after a medical checkup, in Tel Aviv, Israel, in this handout image released on November 25, 2023. (credit: Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Thailand/Handout via REUTERS)

Agreement between governments

The arrival of the workers from Thailand was made possible as part of agreements between the governments, where the goal is to bring more than 10,000 Thais to Israel by the end of the year.

About 30,000 Thai laborers worked in Israeli agriculture before the outbreak of the war on October 7.

Hamas terrorists on October 7 murdered 39 Thais, and another 32 were kidnapped, according to the Thai government. Six of them are believed to remain in Gaza.