Ben-Gurion Airport raises efforts to ensure passengers safety with increased law enforcement

Surely, when you arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport, you encountered vehicles parked one after another on the shoulder of the access road to Terminal 3.

Parking on the shoulder is prohibited in Israel, and the Airports Authority has decided to combat this growing phenomenon, especially during the summer, which tends to be a busy period at the airport.

Starting now, police will be more diligent in enforcing the law concerning parking on the road shoulder.

Drivers waiting to pick up their relatives, and sometimes finding out that the flight was delayed, often tend to find a spot on the shoulder of the access road to the terminal, and wait there. Drivers often wait for as short as half an hour - or less - but can extend to longer periods, thus endangering the passengers arriving at the terminal itself. An empty Ben-Gurion Airport (credit: FLASH90)

"Stopping on the shoulder of the access road to Terminal 3 endangers the safety of passengers," said the Airports Authority, adding that "parking at Ben-Gurion Airport is only permitted in designated parking lots, as well as for dropping off or picking up passengers at the terminal entrance gates."

Intending to improve safety

Recently there has been an increase in cases where drivers, in violation of the law and endangering other drivers, stop on the shoulders of roads leading to the terminal, according to the Airports Authority.

“In light of numerous safety incidents and the danger of leaving vehicles on the fast lanes at Ben-Gurion Airport, and intending to improve the safety of road users on the ‘Aviation Boulevard’ leading to Terminal 3, the Airports Authority has decided to put an end to this dangerous phenomenon,” stated the authority.

"In an attempt to combat this phenomenon, the authority has installed electronic devices along the access road to Terminal 3, which will be used to enforce against drivers who stop on the side of the road in violation of the no-stopping signs and endanger other drivers on the road. Additionally, enforcement will be carried out by the police, who will issue fines of 500 shekels."

The Airports Authority stated, “We urge drivers to comply with the law, to stop only in permitted areas, to avoid endangering other drivers, and to avoid fines.”