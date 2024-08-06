Agricultural productivity down, food waste up since outbreak of Israel-Hamas War - report

Nearly 150,000 tons of Israeli produce, valued at 670 million shekels ($185 million), was lost or wasted during the first six months of the war with Gaza, a new report from Israel’s leading food rescue organization found.

According to the report, which was published by the food rescue organization Leket and BDO Consulting in cooperation with the Environmental Protection and Health ministries, agricultural food waste in Israel has more than doubled since the onset of the war.

More than nine months since October 7, agricultural productivity is still at only 70% of what it was this time last year. This decrease in productivity is due to reduced access to agricultural areas and a reduced workforce.

Following the October 7 attacks, Israel restricted access to many agricultural areas. About 30% of Israel’s agricultural land is located near the Gaza border or the border with Lebanon.

The war also resulted in a 40% decrease in agricultural workers, Leket CEO Gidi Kroch told The Media Line. Before October 7, many of Israel’s agricultural workers were migrant workers from Thailand or Palestinians from the West Bank. After the attacks, in which 39 Thai nationals were killed and 31 were taken hostage, most Thai workers left Israel. Israel also stopped allowing Palestinians without Israeli citizenship to work in the country. FOOD PACKAGES are distributed by AJEEC volunteers in the shared emergency center in Hura, opened when the war broke out. (credit: AJEEC – The Negev Institute)

“The Thai workers have returned, but we still have a shortage of about 20,000 to 30,000 workers daily,” Kroch said. “This shortage leads to fewer crops being picked and higher prices.”

Urgent need for Israeli food security

Vegetable prices have risen by 18% since the start of the war, and food prices overall have risen by 12%, the report found. The higher cost of fruits and vegetables has led many members of vulnerable populations to choose processed foods instead, leading to an additional health care cost of 210 million shekels ($56 million).

BDO Chief Economist Chen Herzog, who edited the report, said that the agricultural crisis reveals the need for Israeli food security, which he described as “crucial for the country’s resilience.”

In the first six months of the war, Herzog said, Israel imported 170,000 tons of fresh produce, nearly double the amount it imported during the same period the previous year. However, the ability to import food relies on Israel’s relations with other countries, as became clear in May when Turkey stopped exporting to Israel.

Agricultural economist Dr. Liron Amdur noted that relying on other countries for imports is always risky. “For example, if there is a war in Ukraine, we may face challenges importing wheat,” she said. “Similarly, climate change in Ethiopia complicates our ability to import sesame for tahini. We also face vulnerabilities in the supply chain. If a port in Ukraine is damaged, shipping companies refuse to dock in Israel, or the Red Sea is closed due to regional threats, our food supply can be severely impacted.”

Herzog said Israel would have to rely on new technology to address the crisis. “I envision a high-tech future for Israeli agriculture, with automated pickers and AI-controlled greenhouses,” he said. “This is already happening in other countries. Israel needs to adapt and import this knowledge and technology to ensure the sustainability and growth of our agriculture. With the changing climate, innovative solutions are crucial for Israel to remain self-reliant and maintain a strong agriculture sector.”

The volunteer agricultural support organization HaShomer HaChadash also sees food security as a crucial objective that the Israeli government has not adequately prioritized. Since the war broke out, the organization has mobilized more than 100,000 volunteers to help on Israeli farms.

HaShomer HaChadash founder On Rifman said that his organization’s volunteers have been crucial in filling labor gaps. “Many volunteers have stepped in to help with harvesting, planting, and other agricultural tasks for days, weeks, and months when no one else could,” he said. “More than just helping with the day-to-day work, the volunteers give the farmers a morale boost and a feeling that they are not alone, which is particularly important during times of war.”

He expressed concern for the future of Israeli agriculture. “We’re dealing with a shortage of labor and a lack of interest from the younger generation in joining the sector, so there is a general, long-term problem with training enough farmers,” he said. He noted that Israel no longer significantly invests in agricultural education in schools and no longer sends Nahal Brigade soldiers to assist farmers. New farmers also struggle to obtain the certifications they need, he said.

“There is a need to advance agricultural education through various strategies: integrating agricultural educational journeys into school curriculums, renewing agricultural education with more specialized schools, strengthening agri-tech and food-tech tracks, and establishing agricultural spaces in schools,” Rifman said. “Furthermore, training educators, developing volunteer frameworks, and providing flexible housing solutions for agricultural workers are essential to fostering a new generation of agricultural professionals and ensuring a sustainable future for the sector.”

He criticized the government’s preference for increasing food imports over investing in local farmers, at a time when Israel already produces just 20% of what it consumes. “We face significant issues with wheat, corn, and rice, importing about 96% of our grains,” he said. “The lack of expansion in agricultural lands for 30 years has put Israel in a lower position than the OECD average.”

Amdur, the agricultural economist, described HaShomer HaChadash’s volunteer efforts as important but made clear they were only one piece of improving Israel’s food security. “Local agricultural supply is often more reliable during emergencies. While Israel’s agriculture was affected during the war due to the departure of foreign workers, volunteer groups quickly stepped in to help,” she said. “We can’t replicate this approach with disruptions in other countries.”

Following a recently approved reform that facilitates food imports from Europe, Israel will have to proactively help Israeli farmers stay afloat, Amdur said.

“If the market is flooded with imported food without adequate support for Israeli agriculture, it will lead to the closure of local farms,” she explained. “This situation would prevent an increase in the quantity of produce in the markets and keep prices high.”