DateNight AI: Huge Jewish virtual speed-dating event to celebrate Tu B’Av

In honor of Tu B’Av, the Jewish Valentine’s Day, DateNight AI has announced the largest-ever online speed-dating event for Jewish singles. It will be run via its virtual platform in collaboration with event hosts CoronaCrush and Partners in Torah.

The speed-dating initiative seeks to create these connections within the Jewish community through an engaging and innovative online platform, making it a significant opportunity for marriage-minded singles around the world to connect and explore potential long-term relationships.

“Our goal is to create a meaningful and effective dating experience for Jewish singles, helping them forge genuine connections in a fun and interactive way,” CEO Ian Mark explained.

DateNight AI aims to attract over 5,000 participants in a “landmark occasion for marriage-minded Jewish singles,” allowing them to “connect in a dynamic and engaging online environment.”

The impact of the Gaza war and the regional situation has increased the urgency for meaningful connections, with singles striving for long-term partnerships amid the challenging circumstances. Amitai proposing to Julie, who he met through CoronaCrush speed dating event. (credit: DateNight AI)

However, “Many people no longer believe in dating apps,” said Jerusalem Post social media expert, Noemi Szakacs.

“I imagine people joining an event like this because they are getting busier, and this offers an opportunity to connect quickly and conveniently without needing to leave their house.” She encourages people to be open to engaging with others “if they feel a connection.”

A mid-July survey conducted by dating app OKCupid reported that 75% were seeking committed relationships. Szakacs emphasized the importance of commitment in a relationship: “Your partner should be ready to commit without hesitation, and there should be honesty between you so you can truly rely on each other,” she said. However, “Finding someone with the same level of religiosity and background as you can be challenging.”

To answer these needs, DateNight AI plans to build on its success from its 2023 inaugural event, which attracted over 3,000 attendees and resulted in more than 500 matches.

Last year, entrepreneurs who had participated in Masa, the immersive Israel program for young Jewish adults, cooperated with start-up DateNight AI to create a virtual speed-dating event that uses AI to match up participants. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

DateNight AI’s CEO Mark, who immigrated to Israel from New York, said about this year’s happening, “We are thrilled to partner with CoronaCrush and Partners in Torah, along with so many incredible Jewish organizations for this amazing event.”

About the organizers

DateNight AI is a virtual speed-dating platform designed to create meaningful dating experiences by matching users based on their preferences. Since its launch, it has hosted over 100,000 dates worldwide, and facilitated more than 20,000 matches, establishing itself as a trusted name in online dating for those seeking a committed relationship.

CoronaCrush is a popular Facebook group started during the pandemic to help Jewish singles connect while staying apart. With over 26,000 members, it is known for its engaging events and supportive community and has successfully helped hundreds of people to find long-term matches. DateNight AI CEI Ian Mark walking toward Danielle and Betzalel's chuppa on their wedding, to congratulate them. (credit: DateNight AI)

Partners in Torah is an organization that helps enrich Jewish life by pairing people with study partners. This approach supports learning and builds strong connections among Jews around the world. Known for its effective and creative methods, Partners in Torah has been recognized for its efforts in promoting Jewish growth, unity, and lasting relationships.

DateNight, Coronacrush, and Partners in Torah are teaming up with major Jewish organizations such as Nefesh B’Nefesh, Telfed, Masa, and the Australian Jewish Association to host two virtual events in one day (August 20), catering to participants across different time zones.

Meeting Online

EITAN MET his partner, Keren, on CoronaCrush “in its very early days,” he shared on Facebook. He knew Mark from the synagogue they attended, where “he told me about it,” Eitan said, “and for me, at least, it was a golden opportunity to meet women from the community whom I wouldn’t have met otherwise.”

Keeping hope alive for those still seeking their partner, Eitan described meeting his beloved Keren virtually: “I knew pretty quickly she was the one! Now we have a beautiful baby daughter and a wonderful Jewish home.”

Virtual speed-dating will take place August 20 at 9 p.m. Jerusalem time; and 8 p.m. New York time. The event will be run online via DateNight AI’s virtual platform.

Single Jewish individuals, regardless of religious affiliation, may register at tubav2024.com/jpost/