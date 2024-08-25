Misleading labeling: Marmolite's 'Stevia' product contains 99.3% erythritol

Marmolite, the commercial name used by the Danshar company based in Rosh Ha’ayin that markets several products with artificial sweeteners, imports and sells a product that has a front label marked “STEVIA’ in large letters.

However, small letters on the back state that 99.3% of the product is erythritol, and only 0.3% consists of stevia. A large, 700-gram plastic container of the white powder costs around NIS 60 ($16).

It advertises “Marmolite Stevia... with its unique flavor formula, is the perfect alternative for all wishing to continue to enjoy the sweet and familiar taste of sugar.” Hiding the fact that it is only 0.3% of the product can be viewed as misleading the public. The comment also imports fruit-flavored syrups for water or soda water.

Danshar also imports and markets a large variety of consumer products including Adidas sports shoes, Playtex undergarments, Jordan deodorants and perfumes, Fresh Ones baby wipes, Energizer batteries, Family liquid soap and handwashing gels, Edge razors and blades, Fenjal hand creams, Soft Touch skin-care cosmetics, and more. A GROWING number of scientific studies now suggest that erythritol could present serious health risks, including heart disease, stroke and even death, and may even be worse for you than table sugar. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Asked to comment, the Health Ministry spokesman’s office in Jerusalem said this: “After we investigated the matter, we note that the European Food Safety Authority has found that there is currently no sufficient proof of a causal link between the consumption of erythritol as a food additive and an increased risk of heart disease. We have recommended further research on the subject.

Ministry investigates misleading label

“However, the ministry added that according to Israel’s food legislation, it is forbidden for the manufacturer to add a substance or component to the food in a way that would change or disguise its essence,” the office said. “We will examine the issue in accordance with the legislation and will act as necessary.”

The Jerusalem Post called Danshar’s phone number (03-902-0333) numerous times over three days, left voice messages and sent emails to the company, asking for a comment on the complaint, but no answer was received. The central switchboard, customer service, and all the others given over the phone never produced a human voice, and emails were not answered.

Finally, on the fourth day, public relations spokesperson Neta Bar-Lev said that the “company was on vacation” and sent this very short general comment: “The food products marketed by us are approved by the Ministry of Health and comply with the existing legislation in Israel.”

Fortunately, one can buy pure stevia in liquid form from the Sucrazit Company, which states on the plastic container that it is manufactured only from the pure plant.

Truvia, a product containing stevia and imported from the US, costing NIS 30 ($8) for 270 grams of powder, has on the front of the container under the name “Stevia” that it was manufactured “from stevia leaf extract… on a base of erythritol.