Despite reaching deal to remove Channel 13 CEO Yulia Shamalov-Berkovich, she refuses to resign

Less than a week after Channel 13 and representatives of the news company's employees agreed to remove interim CEO Yulia Shamalov-Berkovich, reports emerged that Shamalov-Berkovich refused to step down and insisted that she still holds her position. This was first reported on Monday by Walla journalist David Wertheim.

Journalists and management of Israel's Channel 13 news had previously reached an agreement in early August to remove Shamalov-Berkovich and replace her within two months.

Channel 13 journalists opposed her appointment as CEO due to a reported lack of journalistic experience, acting against the company and its reporters, as well as reported offensive attitudes towards women.

The employees' union chairman, Matan Hodorov, commented on the situation, saying, "There's something a bit odd here. Five days after we signed the agreement with Channel 13 and the News Company for Yulia Shamalov-Berkovich’s removal, the agreement to resign still hasn’t been signed.”

Hodorov added, "The board has not yet been convened to vote on her dismissal. According to the law, there are two ways to remove a CEO: either through resigning or dismissal. When neither of these happens, the company is in a sort of limbo. It’s impossible to recruit and retain employees, sign contracts, or execute special projects—all of which require the CEO's approval. However, as long as she remains in her role, no one recognizes her authority.” Kadima parliament member Yulia Berkovich seen in the Israeli parliament during a discussion at the Knesset House committee, July 24, 2012 (credit: Uri Lenzi/Flash90)

He also declared, “It’s not just the employees who refuse to accept her, but also the management, which has officially stated that it does not want her. Apparently, there is an ongoing presence contrary to the wishes of both parties. Today, we read in Walla that Shamalov-Berkovich seems to be trying to form a sort of bloc among the board members representing the public.”

Possible legal implications

Hodorov concluded with a question, saying, “These are the same individuals who faced the brunt of criticism from the High Court of Justice in the previous session and are awaiting the legal opinion of the attorney general. Are they acting in the public’s interest?”

“It is clear to us that public representatives cannot collaborate with such an initiative. This is completely contrary to their role, and it is evident that Channel 13 must ensure the implementation of the agreement with the employees. We have no doubt that this will happen. The agreement has received the green light from the owner, Mr. Len Blavatnik himself. Therefore, we are confident that the company will do whatever it takes to replace Shamalov-Berkovich in the coming days and will not force us to pursue other means to ensure this commitment," Hodorov noted.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Maariv contributed to this report.