Education Ministry to introduce mandatory Hebrew tests for Israeli Arab students

Education Minister Yoav Kisch has decided to conduct, for the first time ever, a mandatory Hebrew test for Arabic-speaking students starting this year.

The test will be conducted in one-third of schools annually for 6th-grade students as of 2025 and 9th-grade students as of 2026.

This decision was made due to the decline in achievements of Arabic-speaking students in language-based subjects and in light of its significant importance for integration into Israeli society, academia, and the labor market. Until now, the test has not been mandatory for schools and has been conducted on a representative sample of classes only.

In addition to the test, the ministry will implement the "Hebrew for Life" program starting next year to strengthen the proficiency of Arabic society students in the Hebrew language.

Improving integration, minimizing gaps

This is a new program that will operate in all educational frameworks for Arab and Bedouin societies, from 1st grade to 12th grade. Its goal is to improve the knowledge and proficiency of Arab society students in the Hebrew language as a key aspect of their integration into higher education institutions in Israel and their integration into quality employment in the Israeli economy.

Simultaneously, the ministry is promoting the recognition of Hebrew studies as a mandatory subject in Arab education.

"Proficiency in the Hebrew language is a necessary condition for the integration of the Arab community into the fabric of Israeli society," said Kisch. "Low proficiency in the language is a significant barrier for students. Our goal is to remove the barriers facing students to ensure their future in academia and the job market."