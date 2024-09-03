Herzog: Now is not time to bring back the judicial reform

Israel's leadership must not make decisions about the state's core values without broad consensus and shared dialogue, President Isaac Herzog said Tuesday, warning that bringing back the judicial reform is not the right thing to do at this time.

The president warned that along with the war, the country is once again grappling with division over the fate of the judicial system, saying that Israelis must not forget that "just over a year ago, we nearly descended into civil war, followed by the greatest fracture since the establishment of the state."

Herzog warned against the return of the reform, asking, "Is this what Israeli society needs right now?! Is this what thousands of bereaved families need?! Is this what tens of thousands of families, who cannot sleep at night out of concern for their loved ones on the frontlines, because they are evacuated, or God forbid because their loved ones are kidnapped and held by cruel murderers, need?!"

"Is this what the wounded in body and soul are crying out for?! I unequivocally declare: No! No to actions that will divide us. No to unnecessary turmoil for the nation and the state." Israeli president Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Knesset speaker Amir Ohana attend a memorial ceremony for Zionist leader Ze'ev Jabotinsky at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, on August 4, 2024 (credit: NAAMA GRYNBAUM/POOL/FLASH 90)

Herzog called on those planning to advance the judicial reform to let Israelis heal and recover from the "terrible fracture."

"I warn everyone who is considering or taking steps to promote such actions – and demand: Stop."

Flawed reform

The judicial system is not without flaws, he added, saying that despite this, all changes must be made with respect and dialogue.

Two parts of the judicial reform - the attorney-general’s status and the makeup of the judicial selection committee – have returned to the forefront of the government’s agenda recently.

Since October 7, the government has been attempting to instill these changes by changing facts on the ground away from the spotlight instead of by passing them as legislation.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.