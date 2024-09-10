Half of high school students did not attend school Monday, amid threats of further strikes

Only 50% of high school students attended school on Monday, according to estimates in the education system.

In the 12th grade, a very low rate of attendance was reported.

On Sunday, the Teachers' Organization announced the postponement of the strike in high schools "despite the irresponsibility of the Finance Ministry" and the halt in negotiations.

Following the late announcement, students began a strike of their own, initiated by Israel's National Student and Youth Council and the National Parent Leadership.

'A tactical move'

While the strike is set to end on Tuesday, the organizations warned, "If the parties do not reach an agreement by September 16, Israel's National Student and Youth Council and the national parent leadership will initiate a course of extreme disruptions in the activity of the high school education system."

"Stopping the strike is only a tactical move, chairman of the Teachers' Organization Ran Erez said on Tuesday.

He added, "The Finance Ministry wanted to deceive us into signing an agreement that it did not intend to carry out. Smotrich decided that in order to cut NIS 40 billion from the state budget, he would freeze wages in the public sector. He wanted to hurt the teachers with an agreement he did not intend to carry out. We will continue the fight."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch stated, "We are in a time of war; there's an excellent agreement on the table; let's end this unnecessary event and return to focusing mainly on the advancement of teachers, students, and the education system."