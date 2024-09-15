Edelstein's synagogue disputes claim they called police on women distributing hostage flyers

Itai Mauda, the gabbai of the Herzliya synagogue where the three women were arrested for placing flyers with the pictures of the hostages, clarified that the members of the synagogue did not complain to the police, according to statements to Israeli media on Sunday.

A gabbai, also sometimes called a shamash or warden, helps to run the synagogue in some way, sometimes as a treasurer or caretaker.

The claim that the synagogue complained to the police came from MK Yuli Edelstein, who is a member.

"We understand that the ones who filed the complaint are Edelstein's security guards, "said Mauda.

"The arrest of the women who placed the leaflets - madness, unequivocally disproportionate. We have no problem with what they did," Mauda told N12. A wall of hostage posters in seen in Jerusalem, September 5, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

He told them that the police contacted him and not vice versa. "They told us that a complaint had been opened and that we should open the synagogue so they could search the cameras."

Israel police investigating

Israel Police stated, "The gabbai reported to the police a suspicion of a break-in incident at the synagogue, so the police carried out investigative actions following the report, including taking the gabbai's testimony."

A police spokesperson told N12, following Mauda's revelation, that as far as they are concerned, "there was a break-in. One of the gabbais testified about a break-in at the location. We know that Torah scrolls and charity boxes are stolen from synagogues, which is how we treated this event."